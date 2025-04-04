403
UK Sets Aside Additional GBP 10 Mln. In Aid Of Myanmar Quake Victims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 4 (KUNA) -- The UK government has bolstered its support to Myanmar earthquake, allocating a further GBP 10 million (nearly USD 12.88 million) to the ongoing humanitarian response.
"This brings the UK total to up to GBP 25 million of support, including up to GBP five million to match donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal and GBP 10 million announced on 29 March," the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement on Friday.
"UK-funded supplies are already reaching areas devastated by the quake, helping over 15,000 people so far.
"UK funds, delivered through partners on the ground, are already helping to provide immediate support to the most vulnerable areas and people, including first aid, emergency and trauma care and primary healthcare, food, water, shelter and hygiene kits," it noted.
The additional GBP 10 million directed to the response will provide a further boost to these efforts, saving lives and supporting livelihoods across Myanmar. No UK support goes to the Myanmar regime.
The FCDO works with a network of specialist partner organisations to deliver targeted support on the ground.
This means UK support is able to reach those most in need, despite the challenges of operating in Myanmar, the statement added. (end)
