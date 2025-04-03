403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Chief Stresses Storming Al-Aqsa Blatant Violation To Int'l Laws
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 3 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi said that the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by an Israeli occupation minister and his cronies was a blatant violation of Islamic holy sites and indicated desire to continue destabilizing security and stability in Palestine.
Al-Budaiwi noted that these repeated incursions into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque by settlers and Israeli occupation officials constitute a serious violation of the international law and the existing historical and legal status in Holy Jerusalem and its holy sites.
Moreover, he added that it was a clear and explicit violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, a provocation to the feelings of Muslims, exacerbated tension in the region, and pushed the situation into a perpetual cycle of violence. (end)
ase
Al-Budaiwi noted that these repeated incursions into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque by settlers and Israeli occupation officials constitute a serious violation of the international law and the existing historical and legal status in Holy Jerusalem and its holy sites.
Moreover, he added that it was a clear and explicit violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, a provocation to the feelings of Muslims, exacerbated tension in the region, and pushed the situation into a perpetual cycle of violence. (end)
ase
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment