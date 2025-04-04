Indian Railways Ropes In Delhi Metro For Hi-Tech Wheel Scan System To Enhance Safety, Efficiency

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The Indian Railways has taken a major step towards enhancing efficiency in rolling stock maintenance and safety in operations by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the procurement and installation of state-of-the-art Automatic Wheel Profile Measurement Systems.

The agreement formalised on Friday at Rail Bhawan here will pave the way for automatic, non-contact measurement of train wheel profiles for enhanced safety and efficiency in Indian Railways.

Automatic Wheel Profile Measurement Systems (WPMS) are advanced systems that allow for automatic, non-contact measurement of train wheel profiles, ensuring real-time assessment of wheel geometry and wear. Utilising laser scanners and high-speed cameras, the system provides accurate and rapid measurements without manual intervention. In case of deviations, automated alerts will ensure timely corrective actions, enhancing both safety and operational efficiency.

Under this partnership, the DMRC will take responsibility for the procurement, supply, installation and commissioning of four AWPMS units for Indian Railways.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of Railway maintenance practices. By integrating cutting-edge technology, Indian Railways is enhancing its rolling stock management, reducing maintenance time and improving overall service efficiency.

The partnership also promotes technology exchange and skill development between the Indian Railways and the DMRC, reinforcing their commitment to innovation, safety and operational excellence.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Railway Board Member, Traction & Rolling Stock, B.M. Agrawal, and Additional Member S.K. Pankaj (Production Units) and Ashish Sharma (Mechanical Engineering), and the DMRC's Director, Business Development, Parmit Garg.

Earlier, the Indian Railways, the DMRC, and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) have collaborated to promote the 'One India One Ticket' initiative, enhancing the travel experience for mainline railway and metro passengers in the Delhi/NCR area.

The DMRC QR code-based tickets can now be booked on the IRCTC website and mobile application. Metro tickets can be booked up to 120 days in advance and are valid for four days.

The move is aimed at a seamless travel experience of the mainline railway and metro passengers in the Delhi NCR area, thereby promoting the Centre's 'One India One Ticket' initiative.