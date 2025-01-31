New A3+ Inkjet Printer For Enthusiast Photographers: 10-Colour Pigment Ink Enhances The Value Of Photo Prints By Realising Rich Colour Expression And High Light Resistance

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Today, Canon ( ) is releasing the imagePROGRAF PRO-310 ( ), a new inkjet printer for enthusiast photographers with 10-colour pigment ink for A3+ printing, which combines high photographic image quality, light-fastness and abrasion resistance.

The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-310 , a new product in the large-format inkjet printer series, is a printer that meets the needs of photographers who want to print their photos beautifully and display them as works of art for a long time. By adopting the newly developed pigment ink LUCIA PRO II1, the PRO series achieves outstanding photographic image quality, such as rich colours and deep blacks, while significantly improving the light resistance and abrasion resistance of printed materials, enabling the creation of high-quality works with rich expression and long-term storage.

The new LUCIA PRO II inks, which are common to the higher-end models, use a pigment that is resistant to UV rays and does not deteriorate easily. As a result, the light resistance of printed materials reaches up to 200 years2, enabling long-term, archival storage. In addition, when printing on glossy paper, the wax added to the ink smooths the surface, making the printed materials highly resistant to abrasion. It also prevents scratches during post-printing operations such as framing and transportation, improving the ease of handling printed materials.

When printing on glossy paper, the transparent Chroma Optimiser ink suppresses reflected light and evens out the gloss, allowing true reproduction of the original colours of photographs regardless of lighting, viewing angle or other environmental conditions. When printing on fine art paper, matte black ink with high black density enables deep, tight blacks. It enhances light and scratch resistance, while creating expressive works that reproduce rich colours and subject textures.

Styrofoam used in product packing for the previous model3 has been replaced with recyclable corrugated cardboard and pulp molds, reducing the amount of single use plastic.

1 The same pigment ink used in imagePROGRAF PRO-6600/4600/2600/1100 is used for 9 colours, excluding matte black ink. Matte black uses the same ink as imagePROGRAF GP-4000/2000.

2 When using Canon Photo Paper Pro Platinum. Predicted values calculated in accordance with the indoor light resistance test method and life evaluation criteria of the digital colour photographic print image preservation evaluation method (JEITA CP-3901B) issued by the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA).

3 imagePROGRAF PRO-300 (released July 2020)

