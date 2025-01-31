Aspire Academy Student-Athletes Triumph At FIP Promises Tourney

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Aspire Academy's padel student-athletes' outstanding progress has resulted in impressive results at the recent FIP Promises Doha as they secured victories across three age categories.

The event, organised by the International Padel Federation (FIP) in collaboration with the Qatar Padel Federation, marked Qatar as the second stop on this year's international circuit.

Held at Padel IN, the tournament featured male and female participants from 12 countries. It is the second FIP Promises event to be held in Qatar after November's FIP Promises Aspire Academy, reinforcing Qatar's growing presence in the global padel scene.

Ignacio Gorbea, Senior Padel Coach at Aspire Academy, expressed his pride in the achievements of the academy's athletes:“This is a significant milestone for us, as it reflects the dedication and commitment of our players. It is particularly exciting to see our Under-12 pre-academy players participating in an international tournament for the first time. Aspire Academy remains committed to contributing to the growth of padel in Qatar, and this success marks the beginning of our journey to establish our padel project on the global stage.”



An Aspire Academy player in action.

Aspire Academy student-athletes and pre-academy hopefuls demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, winning titles in the Under-12, Under-14, and Under-16 categories:

. Under-12 Champions: Elias Lejmi and Nawaf Al Yefei, whoare part of Aspire Academy's pre-academy programme and strive for a place at the Academy in the future, triumphed in a competitive field of 12 teams.

. Under-14 Champions: Ali Al Malik and Essa Al Kuwari dominated their group stage before securing victory through the knockout rounds.

. Under-16 Champions: Ali Ibrahim (Aspire Academy) and Ziad Sherif (Egypt) defeated a Kuwaiti team in the final, showcasing a remarkable level of play.

Building on this momentum, four Aspire Academy padel athletes will attend a training camp in Spain from February 9 to 22.

The FIP Promises, launched by the International Padel Federation (FIP), is a prestigious series of tournaments designed to develop young padel talent worldwide.

These competitions provide an elite platform for emerging athletes to showcase and refine their skills.

The 2025 FIP Promises calendar includes key stops in Valencia (Spain), Doha (Qatar), Palermo (Italy), Quito (Ecuador), and Gent (Belgium), reinforcing the sport's global expansion and fostering the next generation of padel champions.