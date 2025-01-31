(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Parimatch, the #1 global gaming platform, has recently teamed up with the king of Indian rap, DIVINE, who has taken on the role of the company's Global Brand Ambassador. To celebrate this milestone, Parimatch has launched the Divine Royale that brings exclusive offers and generous rewards to players.



Parimatch Launches Divine Royale Tournament



With a total prize fund of Rs. 38 lakhs, the Divine Royale Tournament runs from January 24th to February 21st and consists of 4 rounds, each lasting about a week. To join in, simply enjoy your favorite tournament games. In every round, the top 10 players who accumulate the most prize points will claim a share of the prize pool. This means that divine rewards will be up for grabs every week, giving every player the chance to win big!

This tournament is all about making bold moves and chasing greatness. It's your time to shine, take on the challenge, and claim divine rewards you deserve!

For even more chances to win, participants can take advantage of additional offers such as Grind Every Day Offer and Friday Full Vibe Hai Offer.

Grind Every Day Offer

Take part in the tournament games every day from the first to the last day of the round and score +500 prize points guaranteed! Keep grinding, keep winning! The more time you dedicate to the games, the higher your chances to get into the Leaderboard and win a share of the prize fund!

Friday Full Vibe Hai Offer

Celebrate the end of the week by joining your favorite tournament games on Fridays and accumulate extra prize points! The more you participate, the more points you get! Bring the fire! Hurry up to join and win your divine prize!

Wrapping Up

Parimatch is turning up the excitement with the Divine Royale Tournament that is all about pushing limits and claiming divine rewards. Backed by the king of Indian rap, DIVINE, this initiative inspires players to push their limits and chase greatness every step of the way.

So, champ, join the tournament and win big! For more details, check out the Terms & Conditions.

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides a complete suite of sports and iGaming services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the world's top athletes and celebrities: Trinidadian cricket stars Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine and Indian rap icon DIVINE are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is the Regional Sponsor of the Argentine Football Association and the Title Sponsor of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, a South African professional Twenty20 cricket franchise team. Since 2019, Parimatch has been one of the leading iGaming brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.