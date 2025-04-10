Shilpa And Shamita Shetty Celebrate Siblings Day By Honoring Their Unbreakable Bond

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood sisters Shilpa and Shamita Shetty celebrated National Siblings Day by reflecting on their enduring bond-a relationship that has stood the test of time, filled with love, support, and shared memories.

On Thursday, both actresses took to their respective Instagram handles to share heartfelt posts featuring their candid photos and cherished memories. In the caption, the sister duo reflected on their strong relationship, which has withstood both the highs and lows of life. In the photos and videos, Shilpa and Shamita can be seen laughing together and posing for the camera, radiating warmth and joy. In one of the gym videos, they are seen lying on the floor and laughing. In another candid moment, Shilpa is lovingly pulling Shamita's cheeks. One of the heartwarming images captures Shilpa hugging Shamita as they pose together for the camera.

For the caption, the duo wrote,“US.....against the world, through thick and thin! Tunki and Munki Forever Happy siblings day #TunkiMunki #SisterBond #Gratitude.”

Shilpa and Shamita share a strong bond and often post photos with each other on social media.

On February 2, the 'Dhadkan' actress penned a sweet birthday post for her Tunki on her 46th birthday. Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable video on Instagram, showering her love on Shamita. The heartwarming clip showcased beautiful moments between the sisters, from being the ultimate gym buddies to the perfect travel companions. In the caption, Shilpa referred to the birthday girl as her "safe place, biggest cheerleader, and forever best friend."

The 'Hungama 2' actress captioned the post,“Happy Birthdaaaayyyy to the one who shares my DNA and my secrets! As you blow out the candles, may all your dreams and aspirations come true. We love you more than you could ever know, my Tunki-always and forever. Whatever happens, I got your back! Stay blessed and happy always!@shamitashetty_official.”

In response to the heartfelt message, Shamita Shetty lovingly replied,“Love you, Munki.”