Fishing Exhibition Opens At Old Doha Port With Over 30 Exhibitors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Tayeb Bashir | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural edition of the Fishing Exhibition officially opened at Old Doha Port yesterday, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for maritime enthusiasts and fishing adventurers.

The four-day event offers an exciting mix of tradition and innovation, showcasing local and regional fishing brands, interactive experiences, live maritime performances, and an exhilarating fishing competition.

CEO of Old Doha Port, Eng. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mulla addressed a press conference, announcing the launch of the exhibition. He anticipated that the event will become the leading annual destination for sea-goers, offering them a comprehensive range of fishing products and services.

“The Fishing Exhibition features over 30 exhibitors and more than 150 local and regional brands specialising in fishing. It serves as a specialised platform, attracting various categories of sea-goers, from experienced anglers to those who enjoy fishing adventures,” said Eng. Al Mulla.

He emphasised that the Old Doha Port is proud to host this event, which blends originality and sophistication while highlighting the presence of maritime heritage as a key cultural pillar deeply rooted in the Qatari society's conscience.

“Organising this exhibition reflects our commitment to supporting marine sports and activities, as well as promoting events in the country. It transforms the port into a vibrant destination for events and competitions that cater to all segments of society, enriching both the port and the country's event scene,” said Eng. Al Mulla.

The Fishing Exhibition will feature a variety of interactive activities and live artistic performances, including competitions offering prizes worth over QR300,000. Winners will be crowned on the closing day.



Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to sample traditional foods inspired by Qatari flavours, while also enjoying displays of the most prominent products from the maritime sector.

“The exhibition is a celebration of the Old Doha Port, the community, its maritime culture, and ancient crafts, reflecting our deep connection to the sea, which is one of the most prominent pillars of our ancient culture and heritage.”

He expressed hopes for the exhibition to succeed in supporting marine tourism through a unique event like the Qatar Boat Show, enhancing the port's status as a leading destination for maritime events and activities.

The exhibition coincides with the start of the fishing season in the region, positioning it as the preferred annual destination for sea lovers to prepare for the fishing season by providing all the necessary resources, thereby reflecting Qatari maritime culture.

The exhibition will run until April 12, offering free entry to the public daily from 4pm to 9pm at Mina Park, south of Mina District, Old Doha Port.