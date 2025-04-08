7Th ADA University Policy Forum On 'Facing New World Order' Kicks Off In Khankendi
As part of their visit to Karabakh, participants of the forum arrived at Fuzuli International Airport ahead of the event.
The guests then toured Garabagh University.
The forum brings together more than 80 international experts and representatives from think tanks across 44 countries.
The forum will feature two panel sessions. The first panel will explore geopolitical changes and their impact on regional sovereignty, while the second panel will focus on the new world order, expectations from economic transformation, and the digital revolution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment