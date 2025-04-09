Dubai Crown Prince's Visit To India Strengthens Bilateral Relations

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, has embarked on his inaugural official visit to India. During this visit, he engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on enhancing the multifaceted ties between the United Arab Emirates and India.

The meeting, held in New Delhi, underscored the enduring relationship between the two nations, rooted in historical connections and mutual interests across economic, cultural, social, and developmental spheres. Both leaders expressed a commitment to furthering these ties, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing contemporary challenges and fostering prosperity.

A significant portion of their dialogue centered on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement , aiming to bolster trade flows and investment opportunities. The agreement, which has been a cornerstone in UAE-India economic relations, is viewed by both parties as instrumental in achieving shared economic objectives.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the continuous growth of UAE-India relations under the leadership of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Modi. He articulated the UAE's dedication to strengthening partnerships that contribute to regional and global stability.

The discussions also encompassed potential collaborations in sectors such as technology, energy, and sustainable development. Both nations acknowledged the importance of leveraging technological advancements and sustainable practices to address global challenges and promote economic growth.

In the realm of cultural exchange, Sheikh Hamdan and Prime Minister Modi recognized the vital role of people-to-people connections in fortifying bilateral relations. They discussed initiatives aimed at enhancing cultural understanding and cooperation between the citizens of both countries.

The visit also provided an opportunity to reflect on previous high-level engagements that have paved the way for the current state of relations. Notably, during the World Government Summit in Dubai, Prime Minister Modi's participation as a guest of honor was marked by the illumination of the Burj Khalifa with the message“Guest of Honor – Republic of India,” symbolizing the deep respect and friendship between the UAE and India.

Sheikh Hamdan's visit is seen as a testament to the UAE's commitment to nurturing its relationship with India. Both nations have consistently demonstrated a mutual desire to explore new avenues for cooperation, aiming to address shared challenges and seize emerging opportunities in an evolving global landscape.

The UAE and India have a history of robust economic and strategic partnerships. The CEPA, in particular, has been a pivotal element in their economic relations, facilitating increased trade and investment flows. Both countries have also collaborated within various multilateral frameworks, including the G20 and BRICS, to address global challenges and promote sustainable development.

In the context of regional stability, both leaders reaffirmed the necessity of working towards peace and security. They emphasized the importance of preventing conflicts that threaten regional stability and underscored the need for diplomatic solutions to ongoing challenges.

Sheikh Hamdan's visit also highlighted the UAE's position as a hub for Indian businesses and investments, serving as a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. The discussions included exploring opportunities for Indian enterprises to leverage the UAE's strategic location and business-friendly environment to expand their operations and access new markets.

