Easydmarc Now Offered Through Guidepoint Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- US-based email security firm EasyDMARC today announced a strategic reseller partnership with GuidePoint Security , the leading cybersecurity solution provider that helps organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Through this partnership, GuidePoint's customers have the opportunity to further strengthen their email security postures and protect inboxes, through access to EasyDMARC's suite of user-friendly DMARC solutions.

Email remains a vital business communications across industries, but its widespread use makes it a prime target for cybercriminals. With the rise of phishing, spoofing, and AI-driven attacks, safeguarding inboxes has never been more crucial. EasyDMARC's solutions simplify the implementation of DMARC protocols, helping enterprises authenticate legitimate email senders, block fraudulent messages, and achieve compliance with changing email security standards.

In recent years, major email providers like Google and Yahoo have enforced DMARC compliance which has set clear precedent for stronger email security standards. With the upcoming PCI DSS V4.0 update set to take place in March, businesses must adapt their email security postures to meet these new requirements and to remain compliant.

Justin Hollmann, Partner Manager at EasyDMARC, said:

“Phishing, spoofing, and domain impersonation attacks continue to inflict substantial financial losses and reputational harm on businesses worldwide. With major providers mandating DMARC compliance and upcoming regulations like PCI DSS V4.0 raising the bar for email security, the expectations for protecting inboxes are becoming increasingly stringent. Our collaboration ensures GuidePoint's clients have access to the tools and support they need to stay ahead of evolving threats and maintain compliance with minimal complexity.”

Justin Iwaniszyn, Director of New and Emerging Alliances at GuidePoint Security, said:

“Organizations across all industries are grappling with increasingly sophisticated email-based attacks, from phishing to domain impersonation. These threats not only compromise sensitive data, but can also damage domain reputation and erode trust in communications. Our partnership with EasyDMARC can help our joint customers simplify email security, better protect their email ecosystems and stay ahead of evolving compliance standards.”

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC's platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.

