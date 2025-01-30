Chile Pioneers Plant Gene-Editing Regulation, Sparks Agricultural Innovation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile has positioned itself at the forefront of agricultural biotechnology with its progressive approach to gene-editing regulation.



A study published in the journal by Dr. Miguel Ángel Sánchez, CEO of ChileBio, highlights the country's flexible, science-based regulatory framework. Since 2017, Chile 's Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG) has reviewed 57 applications for gene-edited plants.



They classified 52 as non-transgenic products, showcasing the country's openness to new agricultural technologies. The streamlined process takes about 20 working days, earning praise for its efficiency and simplicity.



Chile's regulatory system allows for the submission of multiple plant lines in a single application, reducing bureaucratic hurdles. This approach has attracted international attention, with 50 out of 57 evaluation requests coming from foreign organizations.



The country's agricultural sector, contributing 25% of national exports and 7% of GDP, stands to benefit significantly from these innovations. Chilean institutions are developing gene-edited crops like drought-tolerant maize and non-browning lettuce to address pressing agricultural challenges.



However, Chile currently prohibits the commercial production of genetically engineered crops for domestic consumption. This creates a unique situation where Chile produces GE seeds for the global market but doesn't grow them commercially within its borders.



As the world grapples with food security and climate adaptation, Chile's approach to agricultural biotechnology offers valuable insights. It demonstrates how science-based regulation can foster innovation while ensuring safety and sustainability in agriculture.



Chile's leadership in this field could influence global trends in agricultural biotechnology and gene editing. As demand for innovative agricultural solutions grows, the country's role in shaping the future of food production becomes increasingly significant.

