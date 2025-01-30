'Tinder For Teeth': Evident Launches The First Mobile App Evismart For Dental Design Approvals And Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EviSmart - The First Mobile App for Design Approvals

- Evident CEO Paolo KalawVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Evident, a leader in dental 3D design services, has launched the pioneering EviSmart mobile app to solve one of the biggest hurdles to dental and lab growth: time-consuming and costly remakes, due to challenges in communication.EviSmart by Evident is the world's first and only Artificial Intelligence-powered dental workflow solution, and the mobile app allows dental professionals to review, approve, and provide feedback on case designs with just their smartphones. It tackles the frustration of missed messages, lost files, and misaligned workflows – and, most importantly, gives dentists back control over their cases.Swipe Right to Approve, Swipe Left to RedesignAdopting the intuitive swipe feature made popular by dating apps like Tinder, the EviSmart app allows dentists to swipe right to approve a design or swipe left to request revisions.This feature is paired with an in-app 3D case viewer to ensure cases are reviewed thoroughly, improving efficiency without compromising care. Dental professionals can take screenshots and draw on the 3D models with their fingers to provide feedback more quickly and clearly.Real-Time Collaboration Between Dentists and LabsDental professionals can connect directly with EviSmart's lab technicians through the app's chat platform, to ensure all results are up to their standards and vision.All outsourced cases are tracked through Centralized Case Tracking, where dentists can monitor the progress of each case and get notified for status updates.Dentists can also get 24/7 support on cases, digital workflows, and EviSmart services with the app's AI assistant.Reimagining Exceptional Care“Our mission at Evident has always been to set new standards for the dental world. We don't just create technology; we solve problems,” says Evident CEO Paolo Kalaw.“The EviSmart app is an exciting step towards making AI-powered, optimized workflows the industry norm.”“We designed the app with busy dentists in mind. We understand they don't want to waste time adopting new tech unless they know how it helps them. The EviSmart app is built to integrate into their existing systems and cut down tedious tasks, so they can focus on what matters most: Their patients,” adds Kalaw.EviSmart is now available on the App Store. Dental professionals can request a live demo of EviSmart for Clinics at .About EviSmart by EvidentEvident never settles for the status quo, building the tools the dental industry didn't know it needed. From dental CAD designs to workflow solutions, Evident is trusted by labs and dentists in over 26 countries. Their mission is to make dental care smarter, faster, and better - for everyone.EviSmart, the world's first AI-powered dental workflow solution, is Evident's latest innovation. It reimagines the industry by connecting the previously fractured dental ecosystem – dentists, lab technicians, and manufacturers – with intelligent automation and seamless integration. At the forefront of what Evident does is helping dental professionals prioritize their patients and clients, scale their businesses, and remain indispensable.Its open-system approach means EviSmart can be integrated into clinics' and labs' existing software – no new investment needed. Everything dental professionals need, from AI-driven case management to real-time collaboration, is all in one platform. Just Connect.

