Experts At Arab Health Call For Urgent Attention To Menopause Management In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

According to the World Organisation, more than 1.2 billion women worldwide will be menopausal or post-menopausal by 2030.



Advancements in personalised medicine, bioidentical hormones, and delivery systems are making Hormone Replace Therapy (HRT) safer and more effective. The importance of HRT in improving quality of life was a key topic of discussion at the Obstetrics & Gynaecology Conference, taking place at Arab Health 2025 on 27–28 January.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,January 2025: Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) has the potential to transform women's health over the next 50 years, helping women age with vitality and resilience. This key message was conveyed during the opening day of the Obstetrics & Gynaecology Conference at Arab Health 2025. Experts came together to discuss how advancing HRT can address the unique healthcare needs of millions of women in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and wider Middle East region.

The 17th edition of the Obstetrics & Gynaecology Conference, themed 'Fast Forward 50: ObGyn Evolution: Celebrating 50 Years of Progress and Future Innovations,' reflects on five decades of advancements in women's healthcare while looking ahead to the next wave of transformative innovations.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) predicts that more than 1.2 billion women worldwide will be menopausal or post-menopausal by 2030. As women in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia experience increased life expectancy – averaging 82 years in the UAE and approximately 79.5 years in Saudi Arabia according to World Bank data – the demographic shift underscores the increasing importance of effective menopause management for long-term health and well-being.





Speaking at the conference, Sadia Malick, Consultant Gynaecologist at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC), Riyadh, said:“Focusing on HRT can lead to a better quality of life for ageing women, allowing them to remain active and healthy for longer. Moreover, advances in personalised medicine and a deeper understanding of individual hormone needs mean that HRT can be tailored to each woman's unique circumstances. Healthcare providers must prioritise HRT to ensure that women receive the most appropriate and effective treatments, leading to broader societal benefits such as reduced healthcare costs and enhanced productivity.”

HRT has evolved from using high doses of estrogen to now incorporating lower doses and combining estrogen with progesterone to reduce associated risks. This transition has led to the development of safer, low-dose treatments. Modern HRT options like tablets, patches, and gels allow for more personalised treatment plans. Recent advancements also emphasise using bioidentical hormones, which provide more natural and effective treatments with fewer side effects.

“Looking forward, genetic research and personalised medicine advancements will likely lead to even more tailored HRT regimens. Innovations such as hormone-specific delivery systems and improved formulations will enhance the efficacy and safety of HRT. Additionally, ongoing research into the long-term effects of HRT will continue to refine guidelines and recommendations,” Malick added.

Elsewhere on the conference agenda today, key sessions covered topics like uterine transplants and cutting-edge treatments for fibroids and endometriosis, reflecting the latest breakthroughs in women's healthcare. Discussions also delved into the integration of technology, including the role of artificial intelligence in obstetrics, signalling the future of personalised and efficient care in the field.

The 2025 Arab Health Congress, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, boasts a robust program with 10 CME-accredited conferences and three dynamic non-CME Healthcare Business Forums. The most anticipated conferences that began today are Total Radiology, Public Health, General Surgery, and Emergency Medicine & Critical Care. Additionally, this year marks the debut of the Healthcare Leadership Forum and the Digital & AI Conference, which are making their first appearance at Arab Health 2025, further enriching the congress with forward-looking discussions on innovation and leadership in healthcare.

Cynthia Makarutse, Conference Director, Informa Markets, said:“At Arab Health 2025, we are excited to introduce new offerings which enhance the diversity and depth of our academic programming year after year. Equally significant is the much-anticipated return of our long-standing conferences, some of which have been running for over 25 years. Their enduring impact, especially during Arab Health's 50th edition, highlights our commitment to advancing education, enhancing careers, and improving patient care worldwide.”

Arab Health, celebrating its landmark 50th edition from 27 – 30 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), is the Middle East's largest and most important healthcare event and congress. Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the event brings together 3,800 exhibitors. It welcomes more than 60,000 visitors under the theme,“Where the World of Healthcare Meets”, underscoring the event's role as a global hub for collaboration and innovation in healthcare.

Arab Health 2025 is supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

About Arab Health:

Arab Health is the largest healthcare event in the Middle East and is organised by Informa Markets. Established 50 years ago, Arab Health provides a platform for the world's leading manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors to meet the medical and scientific community in the Middle East and subcontinent.

Arab Health Congress is reputed for delivering the highest quality Continuing Medical Education (CME) Conferences to medical professionals in the region.

Arab Health 2025 will take place from 27 – 30 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.