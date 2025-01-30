EVOTEQ And Trutag Technologies Partner To Redefine Healthcare Innovation At Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Securing the through AI augmented solutions.

Dubai, UAE – January, 2025: A leading collaboration will be showcased at Arab 2025, as EVOTEQ, the region's pioneering innovator in chain traceability, joins forces with TruTag Technologies, an expert in on-dose product authentication. Together, they are setting new standards for patient safety and engagement, unveiling solutions poised to shape the future of the industry. From January 27-30, at the Dubai World Trade Center, EVOTEQ will showcase its advanced traceability platform, traqpharma alongside TruTag Technologies' smart medicine solution, redefining patient safety and revolutionizing the healthcare sector.

Visitors to EVOTEQ's stand will experience traqpharma's advanced traceability platform's journey of medicine boxes, providing near real-time monitoring data and analytics capabilities. Additionally, they will see TruTag Technologies' on-dose tagging system, bringing unprecedented levels of transparency, traceability, and trust to the entire pharmaceutical supply chain.





Jihad Tayara, CEO of EVOTEQ, stated:“Our partnership with TruTag Technologies reflects EVOTEQ's leadership in driving innovation for a more transparent and secure healthcare ecosystem. By combining traqpharma's powerful traceability capabilities with TruTag Technologies' smart medicine solution, we are effectively tackling critical challenges in medicine security and patient care. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation that makes a meaningful difference in people's lives.”

Patrik Stolt, CRO of TruTag Technologies, commented:“We are honoured to collaborate with EVOTEQ, showcasing our smart medicine solution at Arab Health 2025. This initiative enables us to demonstrate the potential of the mass digitization of medicines in the global supply chain. Together with EVOTEQ, we are providing patients with the tools to verify their medicines directly, paving the way for a safer and more reliable pharmaceutical supply chain.”

At Arab Health 2025, visitors to the EVOTEQ booth will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of traqpharma working alongside TruTag Technologies' smart medicine solution. Attendees will see how each medicine pill is 'tagged' for precise tracking and traceability, offering real-time data on its journey, including GPS coordinates and timestamps. This technology has the potential to transform patient safety, enhance adherence to prescribed regimens, and even improve the accuracy of clinical trials.

Another Bold Step into the Future – EVOTEQ is committed to shaping the future of healthcare where every product is traceable, every supply chain is secure, and every organization thrives through transparency and trust.

About EVOTEQ:

Established in 2017, EVOTEQ has positioned itself at the forefront of innovation, revolutionizing secure supply chain solutions to deliver unmatched transparency, resilience, and efficiency across industries. With cutting-edge platforms and expertise, EVOTEQ has empowered governments, industries, and economies to combat counterfeits, optimize operations, and set new benchmarks in product traceability, driving a future of trust and progress.

About TruTag Technologies:

TruTag Technologies digitizes drugs, consumables, and other products to enhance product security and safety, and to fuel new digital health solutions.