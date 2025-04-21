Pope Francis Dies Aged 88, Says The Vatican

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Pope Francis has died aged 88, the Vatican announced on Monday.

The first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church had earlier survived a serious bout of double pneumonia.

Reuters quoted Cardinal Kevin Farrell as announcing on the Vatican's TV channel:“It is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.”

Francis died at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church,” Farrell said.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the pope a“man of humility”, with the Dutch premier hailing him as a“role model for Catholics and non-Catholics alike”.

On Sunday, Francis appeared in St Peter's Square to wish thousands of worshippers“Happy Easter”.

According to the BBC, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said:“His contagious smile captured millions of people's hearts across the globe.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Scottish First Minister John Swinney also paid tributes to him for his compassion, spiritual leadership, peace advocacy, tolerance and reconciliation.

PAN Monitor/mud