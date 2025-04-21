Saudi Arabia Is A Force Of Positivity & Stability In The Middle East: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India considers Saudi Arabia as a force of positivity and stability in the Middle East, amid wars and chaos in the region.

“We consider Saudi Arabia a force of positivity and stability in the region. As maritime neighbours, India and Saudi Arabia share a natural interest in safeguarding peace and stability in the region,” PM Modi told Arab News in an exclusive interview, ahead of his visit to the Muslim country.

PM Modi will arrive in Jeddah on Tuesday for a two-day visit, his third to the Kingdom since 2016.

The Prime Minister also described the Kingdom as 'a trusted friend and strategic ally', emphasising how bilateral relations had expanded significantly since the creation of the Strategic Partnership Council in 2019.

“Our partnership has limitless potential. In a world full of uncertainties, our bond stands strong as a pillar of stability. I take great pride in our relations with Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of India's most valued partners - a maritime neighbour, a trusted friend and a strategic ally,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that the growing defence and security engagement and collaboration between the two countries is a reflection of deep mutual trust.

“It is also a testament to our shared commitment to regional stability, and our mutual resolve to address the evolving challenges in our extended neighbourhood,” PM Modi said when asked about India-Saudi defence engagements and joint exercises between the two nations.

“We have seen steady progress in security cooperation. This includes areas such as counterterrorism, combating extremism, disrupting terror financing and tackling drug trafficking. We are also exploring new frontiers of cooperation in cybersecurity, recognising its growing importance in today's interconnected world,” the Prime Minister said..

He added that both countries support deeper defence-industry collaboration, and over the past decade, defence manufacturing has taken deeper roots in India.

“There is a strong military-industrial complex with the ability to manufacture quality ammunition, small arms, tanks, armoured carriers. For the air force, we are building drones, advanced light helicopters and fighter jets. For the navy, we have the capacity to build patrol boats, submarines, and even aircraft carriers. We are not just fulfilling our own needs. India has also emerged as an important supplier of defence equipment to more than 100 countries around the world,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that he is glad that India has been able to meet some needs of the armed forces in Saudi Arabia, adding that India would support deeper engagement between private-sector players from both countries.

“We would welcome Saudi investment into the defence manufacturing sector in India that has been opened for private investment,” PM Modi said.

He also praised the 'limitless potential' of India's growing ties with Saudi Arabia.

PM Modi also praised Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman's leadership, calling him“a strong advocate of our bilateral ties” and a visionary who has inspired global admiration through the reforms under Vision 2030.

“Every time I have met him, His Royal Highness has left a deep impression on me. His insights, his forward-thinking vision, and his passion for fulfilling the aspirations of his people are truly remarkable,” he said.

Highlighting shared economic ambitions, PM Modi noted that trade between the two countries had grown even amid global challenges, with energy, agriculture and fertilisers as key sectors.

He welcomed deeper integration of Saudi and Indian businesses, particularly in emerging sectors like green hydrogen and technology.

“Indian companies have also maintained a strong presence across various sectors in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

PM Modi also congratulated the Kingdom for winning the bids to host World Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034, describing the dual successes as a matter of“immense pride.”

On the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), launched during the G20 Summit in September 2023, PM Modi said the project would be“a key catalyst of commerce, connectivity and growth in the entire region.”