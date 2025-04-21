Local Enthusiasm Grows Ahead Of PM Modi's Saudi Arabia Visit, Yoga Gains Popularity

MENAFN - IANS) Jeddah, April 21 (IANS) Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, sparking a wave of excitement among both the Indian diaspora and local residents. Particularly in Jeddah, Indian diaspora members are hailing the visit as historic.

PM Modi's global efforts to promote Yoga are also receiving widespread appreciation. The visit is expected to further deepen the long-standing relationship between India and Saudi Arabia, fostering cultural and spiritual exchanges.

For the Indian community in Jeddah, the visit feels nothing short of a festival. Diaspora members have described the occasion as“golden” and“historic.” Salwa Almadani, an Indian expatriate, said,“When our Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes here, we will consider it a sacred moment. We are thrilled and filled with pride. Words can't express our feelings. What he has done and is doing is beyond description.”

Students at the International Indian School Jeddah are also eagerly looking forward to the visit. Nihan Abful, a student, shared,“It's a big deal for us to see PM Modi in person. We're all excited and can't wait for this moment.”

Another student, Soha, revealed that they have been preparing special cultural programmes for the occasion.“We've been rehearsing for Dandiya and several dance performances. We're really looking forward to it,” she said.

Shireen Farhana, director of Phenom Academy, also expressed her joy, saying,“This is my second home, and it's a special honour to welcome Prime Minister Modi. I'm excited to see him in person.”

Ghada Asad, a resident of Jeddah, said,“I'm happy that PM Modi is visiting Jeddah. It's his first visit here. India and Saudi Arabia share a relationship that goes back decades. Our herbs and basmati rice come from India -- I really cherish this connection.”

“We feel honoured by the Indian Prime Minister's visit. There has always been a strong and historic bond between Saudi Arabia and India. This visit will only strengthen it. PM Modi's presence here means a lot to the Saudi people. We welcome him wholeheartedly,” she added.

Alongside PM Modi's visit, his role in globally popularising Yoga is gaining recognition. The popularity of Yoga in Saudi Arabia has grown rapidly, with many locals integrating it into their daily lives.

“I've been practising Yoga for the past 10 years,” said Ghada Asad.“It's been incredibly beneficial for my mental and physical health. I had physical ailments that Yoga helped alleviate. I recommend it to everyone.”

Salwa Almadani also shared how Yoga transformed her life:“I had several physical issues before, but Yoga changed everything. I've now decided to teach others about Yoga.”

Since PM Modi proposed the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations in 2014, it has gained global recognition. Yoga's influence in Saudi Arabia is clearly visible.

Salwa Almadani said,“I want to thank PM Modi for promoting Yoga. Now, everyone in Saudi Arabia knows its benefits. It's practised everywhere -- in schools, colleges, malls, and gyms. It's for both men and women. Watching PM Modi practice Yoga is inspiring. His efforts have made Yoga a global phenomenon and a cultural bridge between India and Saudi Arabia.”

Ahead of the visit, one Indian expatriate shared,“We are all very excited. This is truly a golden opportunity to meet our Indian Prime Minister. Preparations are going well, but we're a bit nervous and thrilled about performing in front of him tomorrow.”