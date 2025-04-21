CISF To Take Over Security Responsibility Of Mizoram’S Lengpui Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Delhi/Aizawl, April 21 (IANS) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) would assume security responsibility of Mizoram's lone airport - Lengpui - on April 24, marking its first unit in the state and the 69th civil airport under CISF protection since 2000, an official said on Monday.

Officials said that a joint deployment with Mizoram Police and CRPF begins from April 21 for a smooth transition.

Bordered by Myanmar and Bangladesh, Mizoram's Lengpui is vital for India's Act East Policy, which aims to enhance connectivity and economic ties with Southeast Asia, an official statement said.

It said that CISF's expertise in counterterrorism and aviation security strengthens national security, ensuring passenger safety and supporting Mizoram's economic growth.

“This milestone enhances connectivity and reinforces India's commitment to securing its northeast aviation infrastructure. The CISF's presence is expected to boost confidence among travellers and airlines, potentially increasing flight operations and supporting Mizoram's economic growth,” the statement said.

It mentioned that this initiative not only strengthens India's aviation security network but also reaffirms the government's focus on integrating the northeast into the nation's growth story.

Lengpui Airport, which is owned and managed by the state government, was built in 1998 and is located approximately 30 km north of Aizawl.

Earlier, Chief Minister Lalduhoma had said the state government is preparing the draft of the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) as part of the government's consideration to hand over the Lengpui airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Chief Minister, replying to the queries of the MLAs in the state assembly, had said the working committee looking into the maintenance and management of the Lengpui airport is drafting the MoA.

After preparation of the MoA draft, it would be submitted to the state government, and then the Cabinet would discuss the matter and take a final decision, he had said.

Lalduhoma said that consultations with various NGOs and the NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) were held in this regard.

He told the House that the government has recently allocated Rs 86 crore for renovating and upgrading the runway and other necessary development works of the airport.