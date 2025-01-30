Bottom-Up Projects Will Be Key To A Clean Energy Future In Cities

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Citizen engagement and participation will be critical to achieving a clean future in cities across the world, experts say. Although transitioning to green energy will be one of the most significant infrastructure projects that humanity has ever undertaken, public awareness of the energy transition is quite low. Bottom-up initiatives have especially low participation rates and are barely in the public's awareness, EUSEW Young Energy Ambassador Bettina Päri says.

According to Päri, such bottom-up projects will be key to facilitating the full-scale change needed to reach the 100 Net-Zero-Cities target by the end of the decade. They provide individuals with a direct engagement channel and encourage them to make changes themselves, making them part of the...

Read More>>

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks (“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy. GreenEnergyStocks is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published: Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenEnergyStocks is powered by IBN