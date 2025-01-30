Countdown To 2030: Closing The Gaps On Lagging Sdgs

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Forbes .

2025 marks just five years until 2030, the target for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For context, the SDGs are a collection of 17 global goals set by the UN General Assembly in 2015 after considerable consultation with NGOs, companies and other stakeholders. Part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development , the SDGs address a broad range of social, economic and environmental challenges.

These goals are a blueprint for advancing a better and more sustainable future for all, and they are backed by 231 progress indicators , such as the proportion of people living on less than $1.25 a day. With five years left toward our collective resolution for the world, this is a critical moment to evaluate progress. How are we doing?

Dr. Charles Owubah leads Action Against Hunger USA's executive team in providing leadership and strategic direction.

Read more in Forbes .

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 21 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 59 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.