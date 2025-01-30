Clarra And Legal Soft Join Forces To Enhance Litigation Law Firm Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarra, a leading case management system crafted for litigation, and Soft, recognized for its unparalleled support of legal practices with specialized Business Development, Marketing and Operations, proudly announce their strategic partnership. This alliance aims to equip litigation law firms with cutting-edge tools and services, ensuring operational simplicity, improved efficiency and enhanced visibility across all client engagements.

With a reputation built on aiding over 1,000 law firms, Legal Soft stands at the forefront of legal business development, marketing and virtual staffing solutions. Specializing in sectors such as Personal Injury, Employment Law, Immigration and Workers' Compensation, Legal Soft has demonstrated an ability to foster over 100% annual growth for managed practices, marking a transformative era in law firm operation.

Hamid Kohan, CEO of Legal Soft, shares the enthusiasm for this collaborative venture, stating, "We are excited to unite with Clarra, affirming our commitment to empower law firms to concentrate on their legal practice while we streamline the business aspects. By merging Clarra's sophisticated case management capabilities with our industry acumen, we're setting a new standard for law firm efficiency."

Clarra stands out with its cloud-based platform, specially designed for the intricacies of litigation, claims handling, licensing and rights management. It transcends traditional project and case management systems by offering tailored solutions for civil litigation, multidistrict litigation, insurance claims, complex matters and talent management. Clarra's platform features no-code customization, seamless integrations, robust security measures and an intuitive interface, presenting a forward-thinking approach to case management.

"We are excited to partner with Legal Soft to help law firms grow, accelerate positive client outcomes and dramatically improve efficiency," said Keao Caindec, CEO of Clarra. "This collaboration brings together people, processes and technology to drive innovation in legal operations. By integrating Clarra's intuitive case management with Legal Soft's expertise in business development and legal staffing, we empower firms to focus on practicing law while we handle the rest."

This partnership between Legal Soft and Clarra is poised to redefine law firm practices, enhancing productivity and profitability through an integrated approach to business development, marketing and legal staffing, paired with Clarra's intuitive case management system. Law firms are invited to discover the transformative potential of this collaboration and how it can streamline operations, ensuring a competitive edge in the legal marketplace.

About Clarra

Clarra provides cloud-based case management software optimized for litigation and legal operations. Clarra enables law firms, enterprises, insurers and adjusters to accelerate growth, modernize case management, and reduce costs while eliminating the need for on-prem infrastructure, outdated applications and siloed document repositories. With no-code customization, enterprise-class security and integration with 6,000+ applications, Clarra is optimized for high-volume caseloads and complex matters. Designed to handle legal matters, claims, contracts, rights and licensing, Clarra is committed to simplifying management, improving efficiency, extending visibility and ensuring that firms never miss deadlines. For more information, visit .

About Legal Soft

Legal Soft is a collection of Legal Industry Practice Experts dedicated to helping law firms grow and thrive. From Practice Setup and Management to Custom Mobile Apps and Virtual Assistants (VAs), we provide practical solutions for legal teams. Our goal is simple: support every firm's journey through long-term staffing or short-term projects.

