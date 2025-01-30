State Farm Ranked #1 For Best Auto Insurance In Arizona

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent report on the top auto insurance providers in Arizona , AutoInsurance named State #1 due to its competitive rates, available discounts, and flexible coverage options.

The top 10 providers in the state were ranked as follows:

State FarmUSAAProgressiveGeicoAllstateFarmersAmerican FamilyLiberty MutualNationwideThe Hartford

These companies rank high in the areas of affordability, customer satisfaction, and coverage options.

Car Insurance in Arizona

Drivers must carry liability with limits of at least $25,000 bodily injury per person, $50,000 bodily injury per accident, and $15,000 property damage.

Arizona is a tort state, meaning that the party at fault in an accident is liable for injury and damage costs incurred in a crash.

Drivers caught driving without insurance face some of the harshest repercussions in the country:



First Offense – $500 fine, up to three-month license suspension, up to a two-year SR-22 filing requirement

Second Offense – $750 fine, up to six-month license suspension, up to a two-year SR-22 filing requirement Third and Subsequent Offenses – $1,000 fine, up to 12-month license suspension, up to a two-year SR-22 filing requirement

Despite these consequences, around 12% of Arizona drivers are uninsured.

Auto Insurance Premiums in Arizona

Arizona's average car insurance premiums are 3% lower than the national average. Young drivers pay rates that are significantly higher than the national average.

Drivers with poor credit scores can expect to pay higher premiums. Driving history also impacts premiums, with drivers having a record of an accident paying as much as 50%. Drivers who have a DUI on their record can expect to pay double or more for insurance.

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized auto insurance expert with AutoInsurance , urges Arizona residents not to settle for high insurance rates. "Comparing quotes can lead drivers to companies better suited to their risk profiles."

Arizona Cities and Auto Insurance Rates

Arizona's biggest city, Phoenix, and nearby cities Glendale and Laveen have the highest rates in the state. These areas have higher traffic-related fatalities and higher crime rates than the Arizona and national averages.

Flagstaff residents pay some of the cheapest car insurance rates in the state, thanks to a lower risk of traffic issues.

Read AutoInsurance's entire report here: Best Arizona Auto Insurance in 2025 .

SOURCE AutoInsurance

