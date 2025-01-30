Boston Common Asset Management Announces The Hiring Of John Streur

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Streur joins as CIO of recently launched All Material Risk Strategies

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boston Common Asset Management (BCAM) is pleased to announce that John Streur has joined the firm as Chief Investment Officer-All Material Risk Investment Strategies (AMRIS). AMRIS uses a research process that identifies and analyzes all material risks disclosed by securities issuers through regulatory filings. The result is proprietary information that is additive to BCAM's fundamental investment process and will be a primary input to a suite of active, benchmark-driven investment strategies the firm plans to offer later this year.BCAM is a boutique women-led and majority women-owned investment management firm that invests globally using a Sustainable Quality approach. Its active fundamental strategies include U.S Core and Value, non-US Developed, and Emerging Markets. BCAM was founded in 2003 and is primarily owned by its employees and Affiliated Managers Group (AMG:NYSE).Before joining BCAM, Streur served as President, CEO, and Chairman of Calvert Research and Management from 2014 until March 2024. During that time, Streur developed the Calvert Research System, created the Calvert Indices, and oversaw the firm's growth from approximately $11 billion AUM to over $40 billion AUM at the time of his departure. Previously, he spent over twenty years in leadership roles at boutique investment firms, including as President and CEO of what is now AMG Funds and as President of Portfolio 21, now part of Trillium Asset Management.“AMRIS is a step forward in research and comprehensively covers corporate disclosed material risk,” said Streur.“I am pleased that we will be able to use this proprietary process to offer BCAM clients what I believe is 'next' for investors seeking to complement traditional fundamental research in the pursuit of superior performance, as well as to offer AMRIS active benchmark strategies to all investors.”Geeta Aiyer , BCAM's President and Founder, added,“In addition to his role as CIO, AMRIS, John will also work with the firm's leadership on corporate strategy, new product innovation, and business development. We are excited that John is joining the firm and look forward to bringing new research to our long-term clients and the market broadly”.

