Atlanta Divorce Attorneys Release Groundbreaking Book On Navigating Narcissistic Relationships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With over four decades of combined experience in family law and divorce, Khaki and Woods have drawn from their body of work to craft a that empowers readers to reclaim their lives. The chapters cover critical topics, including setting boundaries, understanding narcissistic traits, protecting children, and rebuilding self-confidence.

"This isn't just a book about narcissists-it's about empowering the people affected by them." - Shawna Woods, Co-author

Khaki and Woods are also the founders and hosts of The Happily Ever After Divorce® Podcast, where they delve into thought-provoking conversations about relationships, partnerships, friendships, and self-awareness in dysfunctional environments. Their new book serves as a comprehensive guide, combining lessons learned from these discussions with their extensive legal experience.

The book addresses the unique challenges of staying in or leaving a relationship with a narcissist, offering actionable insights for both paths. Key chapters such as "The Top 10 Lies Narcissists Tell You," "Detaching from the Narcissist and Unplugging the Programming," and "Are the Kids Alright?" provide step-by-step guidance for emotional healing and personal growth.

"Many of our clients struggle with the effects of toxic programming in their relationships," said Sara Khaki, Author and Founding Partner of the Atlanta Divorce Law Group. "This book is our way of giving them the tools to find clarity, make informed decisions, and live without regret."

"Our goal is not just to help people navigate their relationships but to help them rediscover their own strength and potential. This isn't just a book about narcissists-it's about empowering the people affected by them," said Shawna Woods, Co-author and Managing Partner of the firm.

Detach from the Narcissist is available now and can be purchased through Amazon and the Atlanta Divorce Law Group's website.

About the Authors

Sara G. Khaki and Shawna M. Woods are experienced family law attorneys and partners at the Atlanta Divorce Law Group. Known for their innovative approach to divorce and commitment to helping clients achieve their "Happily Ever After Divorce ,TM" they are trusted advocates in the field of high-conflict relationships.

About Atlanta Divorce Law Group

Founded by Sara Khaki, Atlanta Divorce Law Group is a divorce and family law firm located in Alpharetta, Georgia. Atlanta Divorce Law Group aims at taking a holistic approach when guiding their clients through a challenging time in their lives whether it relates to child custody , child support , spousal support , adoption, or other family legal matters. For more information on Atlanta Divorce Law Group, visit atlantadivorcelawgroup .

