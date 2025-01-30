Azerbaijan Minister Of Defense Meets With Commander-In-Chief Of Bahrain Defence Force
On January 30, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov conducted a meeting with
Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa,
Commander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF), who is on a
working visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Upon welcoming the guest, Colonel General Z.Hasanov conveyed his
satisfaction with seeing him in Azerbaijan. The Minister of Defense
extended his gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by the
Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as for its support in international
organizations during the 44-day Patriotic War, which culminated in
the glorious Victory of the Azerbaijan Army.
Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa expressed his
sincere appreciation for the warm welcome and exceptional
hospitality. He highlighted the significance of mutual visits in
fostering the development of bilateral cooperation between the two
countries.
The meeting included an in-depth exchange of views on the
current state and further expansion of cooperation in both the
military and military-educational fields, as well as regional
security issues.
