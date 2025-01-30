(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Middle East, 30 January 2025 –Š Škoda has just announced the official launch of the all-new second-generation Kodiaq in the region. Bigger, bolder, and brimming with advanced technology, the new seven-seater flagship SUV is now available across the Middle East, with a starting price of 36,500 USD (excluding VAT). The all-new Kodiaq, designed to specifically meet the dynamic demands of Middle Eastern markets, combines spaciousness, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology to enhance the driving experience. This efficient and stylish SUV builds on Kod’aq’s strong reputation for dependability, modern design and next-level safety with a host of new and improved assistance systems. This regional launch also kicks off a global celebration of Czech craftsmanship for the European brand, as 2025 marks 130 years since the auto’aker’s inception.



The all-new’Kodiaq’s exterior exudes confidence, feaŠuring Škoda's "Modern Solid" design language, including bold exterior features, which enhance its rugged aerodynamic form. Th–ee trims – Selection, Selection Plus and Sp–rtline – allow for multiple Design Selections to suit individual tastes, a key selling point for customers in the region. Bringing customer appeal to a whole new level, the Kodiaq also offers a range of customisation options. The Selection trim features stylish aerodynamic 18-inch alloy wheels in a silver and black finish; these can go up to 20 inches with the S–ortline trim – enhancing look and performance. From there, buyers can choose from nine distinctive exterior colours, including the new Bronx Gold Metallic, which adds a contemporary touch.



The all-new SUV is now even bigger, growing by over six centimetres, offering more space and versatility than ever before. The car comfortably seats up to seven passengers without compromising on its already generous luggage capacity, which offers an ample space of 845 litres with the third row of seats folded, making it the perfect companion for families and adventurers. For even greater practicality, the maximum boot capacity increases to an outstanding 2,035 litres with both rows of rear seats folded. A standout feature of its bold redesign is the optional second-generation TOP LED Matrix headlights, which now deliver 50 per cent more light segments and 15 per cent greater light output than the previous model, significantly boosting safety and visibility on the road.







