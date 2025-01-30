BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE GUILD® APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Kelley Eckmayer and Robert Bratulic bring strong expertise to the Guild's leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners with members in over 100 countries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelley Eckmayer, an accomplished enterprise architecture leader, to its Board of Directors, and Robert Bratulic, a long-standing member of the Guild's Board, as Chief Officer and Treasurer.

Kelley Eckmayer has been elected to the Board of Directors, serving as Editorial Board Chair. A distinguished enterprise architecture leader, she thrives on using business architecture to create environments where teams can translate vision into achievements. Ms. Eckmayer has guided financial institutions and non-profits through strategic transformations. A seasoned mentor, she holds multiple certifications including TOGAF® and Certified Business Architect (CBA) ®.

"The Guild is at the forefront of transforming and advancing business architecture practices worldwide," Ms. Eckmayer said. "It's an honor to join the Board of Directors and take on the role of Editorial Board Chair. I look forward to collaborating with the Guild's board members and community to drive innovation, share knowledge, and promote best practices."

Robert Bratulic, Senior Director, Business Consulting at Fujitsu North America, has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. With previous roles at IBM, Deloitte, and Infosys, Mr. Bratulic brings over two decades of business and technology transformation expertise, with a focus on the telecommunications, manufacturing and finance sectors. He has led architecture and design efforts for large-scale transformation programs with Fortune 500 clients around the globe.

"I am honored to take on the role of Guild CFO and Treasurer," said Mr. Bratulic. "I look forward to working with the Board and our members to support the Guild's financial health and contribute to its ongoing success."

Ms. Eckmayer's and Mr. Bratulic's addition to the Board of Directors demonstrates the Guild's ongoing commitment to fostering effective leadership that will benefit the organization in the years ahead.

About the Business Architecture Guild ®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business leaders, practitioners, and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect ® certification program.

