Secretary Rubio's Call With Egyptian Foreign Minister Abdelatty
Date
1/30/2025 12:10:05 AM
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty today to discuss the latest developments in Gaza. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Egypt’s mediation efforts in securing the release of hostages and the ceasefire, as well as continuing humanitarian assistance deliveries throughout Gaza. He also reinforced the importance of holding Hamas accountable. The Secretary reiterated the importance of close cooperation to advance post-conflict planning to ensure Hamas can never govern Gaza or threaten Israel again.
MENAFN30012025004514009831ID1109146513
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.