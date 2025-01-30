Secretary Rubio's Call With Egyptian Foreign Minister Abdelatty

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty today to discuss the latest developments in Gaza. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Egypt’s mediation efforts in securing the release of hostages and the ceasefire, as well as continuing humanitarian assistance deliveries throughout Gaza. He also reinforced the importance of holding Hamas accountable. The Secretary reiterated the importance of close cooperation to advance post-conflict planning to ensure Hamas can never govern Gaza or threaten Israel again.