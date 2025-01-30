Over 500,000 Displaced Palestinians Return To Northern Gaza Total Death Toll: 47,417

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jan 30 (NNN-WAFA) – More than 500,000 displaced Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza in the past 72 hours, the Hamas-run office said, yesterday.

“More than half a million (500,000) displaced Palestinians have returned in the past 72 hours, from the southern and central governorates to Gaza and northern governorates, via Al-Rashid and Salah Al-Din roads,” the media office said in a statement.

Israel began allowing displaced people to return to the north of the Gaza Strip on Monday, following a ceasefire agreement with Hamas that put a pause on 15 months of fighting.

Hamas's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said, it would release three more Israeli detainees today. Israeli public radio reported that Israel would free 110 Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

Gaza's health authorities said, hospitals received 63 bodies in the past 24 hours, including 59 recovered from rubble, two who died of injuries, and two new fatalities. This brings the total death toll since Oct 7, 2023, to 47,417, with 111,571 injured, the authorities said.– NNN-WAFA