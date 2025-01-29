INTERACTIVE ART IN AN EPHEMERAL & PSYCHOLOGICALLY RESILIENT CITY

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Love Burn 2025 Announces Theme And Featured Artists

MIAMI, FL - Love Burn 2025 is set to transform Miami's scenic beachfront into a temporary city of interactive art, music, and community from February 13-16, 2025. The annual event invites participants to immerse themselves in a temporary city where impermanence is celebrated, and personal creativity takes center stage. With a focus on immediacy, participation, belonging, and the celebration of impermanent creativity, Love Burn's city framework is a toolkit offering a one-of-a-kind emotional experience for art lovers, creators, and the curious.

This year's theme,“Realms of the Underworld” highlights the dark descent and trials of confronting our fears and doubts, and the reclaiming and ascension of our creative spirit through community and sharing. In the planning of this pop-up city, there is a right to cultural identity, an ability and expectation to participate and a sense of unrestricted fairness – all key elements that drive human desires and needs. With Love Burn's“Leave No Trace” ethos, there is a collective care commitment for the urban environment– an informed and conscious citizenship that enables people to find meaning and thrive in nature. Love Burn continues its 12th year with the creative exhibition of the communal soul of over 7,000 participants and artists.

Love Burn 2025 will showcase extraordinary works by renowned artists whose interactive installations celebrate the power of impermanence:



Jessica Marshall:“Flaming Carousel & Fire on the Midway”

A dazzling sculpture that marries the nostalgia of vintage carousels with the thrilling, transformative energy of fire art.

Michael Garlington:“Temple of the Inner Sun”

This intricate, biodegradable temple provides a space for reflection and connection, culminating in a cathartic ritual burn symbolizing renewal.

Peter Hudson:“Charon”

A gigantic 30' spinning wheel with posed human skeletons mounted on its inner edge, Charon is fully powered by a minimum of 12 people working in unison. The sculpture reimagines the mythological ferryman, using motion and light to tell a captivating story. Ryan Mathern:“Prayer Wheel”

A steel and fire prayer wheel invites participants to add their wishes, creating a shared expression of hope and connection.

Why Love Burn Matters

Love Burn is more than an art event; it's a celebration of community, creativity, and connection. Each installation reflects the event's ethos of finding joy in artistry, the power of presence, and the freedom that comes from letting go. Participants and volunteers dedicate energy and attention into art and an experience that will exist for only five days. The art of social interaction and performance, the art of fire, the art of dance: all of these moments are fleeting and unreplicable. It reminds participants to embrace change, celebrate moments, and find meaning in both creation and dissolution.

Jessica Marshall, featured artist, shares:“Creating something extraordinary that's destined to disappear reminds us to live fully in the present and cherish the beauty of impermanence.”

Opportunities for Journalists and Art Enthusiasts:



Interviews: Explore the psychology of creating impermanent art with the featured artists. Photo Essays: A visual journey capturing the lifecycle of this temporary city, from its creation to its dismantling.

Love Burn began as a gathering of friends with a mission to grow a happy, prosperous community that encourages interactive art. Annually since 2014, it has transformed Miami's scenic shores into a vibrant canvas for imagination, uniting thousands of participants from all over the world to build, explore, volunteer, and celebrate a shared vision of creativity, community, and self-expression. Love Burn has awarded over $4 million in grants to bring interactive artworks across mediums by contributors from Florida and around the world. Discover more about this extraordinary and magical event at theloveburn .