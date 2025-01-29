Acting CEO Of QMC Meets Turkiye's Envoy

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Acting CEO of Qatar Corporation Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim al-Thani has met with Turkish ambassador Dr Mehmet Mustafa Goksu. The meeting discussed aspects of enhancing co-operation, especially in the media field. The two sides emphasised their endeavour to work together to develop Qatari-Turkish media relations in accordance with the comprehensive strategic vision for bilateral relations of the wise leadership in the two fraternal countries.

