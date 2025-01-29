عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Acting CEO Of QMC Meets Turkiye's Envoy

Acting CEO Of QMC Meets Turkiye's Envoy


1/29/2025 9:20:00 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Acting CEO of Qatar media Corporation sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim al-Thani has met with Turkish ambassador Dr Mehmet Mustafa Goksu. The meeting discussed aspects of enhancing co-operation, especially in the media field. The two sides emphasised their endeavour to work together to develop Qatari-Turkish media relations in accordance with the comprehensive strategic vision for bilateral relations of the wise leadership in the two fraternal countries.

MENAFN29012025000067011011ID1109146131


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search