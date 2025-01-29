Cambria Showcases Innovation And Design Excellence At TISE 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cambria, the leading producer of the purest, American-made, quartz surfaces, is excited to participate in this weeks event.

LE SUEUR, MN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cambria , the leading producer of the purest, American-made, quartz surfaces, is excited to announce its participation this week in The International Surface Event (TISE) at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from January 28–30. Join Cambria at booth #4523 to experience our premium quartz products, connect with leaders, and explore how Cambria has been elevating the surface industry for 25 years.

Discover the Latest Designs

This year, Cambria's TISE showcase will feature newly released, American-made, quartz designs, each exemplifying innovation and timeless beauty. These unique designs complement Cambria's extensive palette, redefining elegance and inspiring creativity for every space and style:

BrightonTM

Remington BrassTM

Remington SteelTM

Inverness StonestreetTM

AnnaleighTM

Everleigh WarmTM

Windsor Brass Satin RidgeTM

Experience Innovation in Action

TISE attendees can explore Cambria's unique applications and fabrication methods along with its expansive design offerings. Representatives from Cambria UniversityTM will be available in Cambria's booth to answer questions and to discuss innovative techniques. Founded in 2005, Cambria UniversityTM is a collaborative learning environment that offers hands-on training, virtual sessions, and out-in-the-field site visits to advance best practices and promote safety and operational excellence in fabrication.

The Ultimate Destination for Inspiration

TISE attendees will find Cambria's booth to be the destination for inspiration, collaboration and resources offering connection and innovation for fabricators and industry trade professionals. With over two decades of excellence, Cambria continues to solidify its position as the ultimate resource for premium quartz surfaces, offering tools, groundbreaking designs, and expertise that drive lasting impact.

To learn more about Cambria products, visit CambriaUSA.

About Cambria

Founded in 2000, Cambria is the leading, Family-owned, American made producer of the purest, quartz surfaces. Cambria's innovative and iconic quartz designs are stain resistant, non-porous, durable and maintenance-free, backed by a transferable, Lifetime Warranty. Cambria is sold through a network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be found in Cambria's dealer locator.

