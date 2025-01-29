Oil Prices Tumble As US Stockpiles Surge And Trump Tariffs Loom

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The reacted to rising US inventories and potential new tariffs.



Brent crude futures dropped 1.15% to $75.61 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange in London. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 1.55% to $72.62 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



The US Information Administration revealed a 3.463 million barrel increase in crude oil stocks. This surge brought total inventories to 415.126 million barrels, marking the first rise in ten weeks. Analysts had expected a smaller increase of 3.19 million barrels.



President Donald Trump's administration plans to introduce regular tariffs on imported products starting in April. Howard Lutnick, the nominee for US Commerce Secretary, confirmed this strategy.



The White House has already announced a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian goods effective February 1. Traders also anticipate the upcoming OPEC+ meeting scheduled for February 3.



Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members recently discussed cartel policies. This conversation followed President Trump's call for lower oil prices. However, OPEC+ delegates suggest the group will likely maintain its current plan to increase production from April.



The oil market faces multiple pressures. Rising US inventories indicate weakening demand. Potential new tariffs could disrupt global trade flows. OPEC+ production decisions will impact global supply levels.



These factors create uncertainty for oil prices in the coming months. Investors must navigate these complex market dynamics. They will closely monitor US inventory data, trade policy developments, and OPEC+ production decisions.



The interplay of these factors will shape oil price trends throughout 2025. The current market situation highlights the delicate balance between supply and demand.



It also underscores the impact of geopolitical decisions on commodity prices. Traders and analysts will remain vigilant as these forces continue to influence the global oil market.

