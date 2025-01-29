Infinium Medical Enters Exclusive Veterinary Partnership With Vapotherm For Next-Gen High-Flow Oxygen Therapy Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Oz OzkayaLARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Infinium Medical, through its veterinary equipment division Infinium Veterinary, today announced an exclusive partnership with Vapotherm to distribute the newly branded Vapotherm VET 2.0 high-velocity therapy system to the veterinary market. This strategic collaboration builds upon the successful deployment of previous Precision Flow and Volumax systems in veterinary care settings."We are thrilled to become the exclusive veterinary distributor for Vapotherm's innovative high velocity oxygen therapy technology," said Oz Ozkaya, CEO at Infinium Medical.Vapotherm VET 2.0 represents a significant advancement in veterinary high-flow oxygen therapy, featuring several key improvements over its predecessors:-High Velocity Therapy: Vapotherm continues to improve its advanced respiratory therapy technology. High velocity therapy exceeds the capabilities of standard oxygen delivery.-Enhanced Mobility: An integrated blower and transfer battery enable therapy delivery without requiring wall air or compressors, supporting patient mobility throughout the facility.-User-Friendly Interface: Large, intuitive graphical display visible from outside the room, simplifying operation and training.-Improved Animal Comfort: New softer cannulas designed for gentle skin contact.-Advanced Medication Delivery: Updated ADPC circuit delivers 3-5 times more medication continuously than prior versions.-Simplified Maintenance: Plain English error messages and minimal maintenance requirements for the first five years.Infinium Medical will provide comprehensive support for the Vapotherm VET 2.0, including:Full technical support and servicingAccessory, parts, and supplies inventoryProfessional training and implementation assistanceThe Vapotherm VET 2.0 is now available through Infinium Veterinary. For more information, visit infiniumvet/veterinary/vapotherm-vet-2-0-veterinary-oxygen-therapy.About Infinium MedicalInfinium Medical's Veterinary Division is a leading supplier of medical veterinary equipment, dedicated to providing animal health facilities worldwide with innovative technologies and exceptional customer support. Based in Largo, FL, Infinium Medical offers a comprehensive range of Veterinary products including patient monitors, anesthesia machines, surgical tables, and other advanced medical devices that enhance animal care and streamline clinical operations.About Vapotherm Inc.Vapotherm, Inc. based in Exeter, NH, is dedicated to improving respiratory care through innovation and clinical excellence. By developing advanced solutions like high velocity therapy, Vapotherm empowers healthcare providers to deliver superior patient outcomes while enhancing the care experience. .

