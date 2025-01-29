Openai Accuses Chinese Rival Deepseek Of Model Theft

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) OpenAI claims it has found evidence that Chinese AI startup DeepSeek used its proprietary models to train a competing open-source system.



The San Francisco-based company told the Times it suspects DeepSeek employed a technique called "distillation" to extract knowledge from OpenAI's models.



This accusation comes amid rising tensions between U.S. and Chinese tech firms in the AI race. DeepSeek recently unveiled its R1 model, which reportedly matches the performance of leading U.S. models at a fraction of the cost.



OpenAI and Microsoft investigated accounts they believed belonged to DeepSeek last year. They blocked access to these accounts on suspicion of violating OpenAI 's terms of service through unauthorized distillation.



The controversy has sparked debate about intellectual property rights in AI development. OpenAI's terms explicitly prohibit using its outputs to create competing models. However, the company faces its own copyright infringement lawsuits from media organizations.



DeepSeek's emergence has rattled financial markets. Nvidia's stock plummeted 17% on Monday, wiping out $589 billion in market value. Investors fear DeepSeek's cost-efficient model could reduce demand for expensive AI hardware.



White House AI advisor David Sacks added fuel to the fire. He told Fox News there was "substantial evidence" that DeepSeek had leveraged OpenAI's outputs. Sacks predicted U.S. AI firms would soon take steps to prevent such practices.



The situation highlights the challenges of protecting AI innovations in a globalized tech landscape. OpenAI stressed the importance of working with the U.S. government to safeguard advanced AI capabilities from foreign competitors.

DeepSeek's AI Breakthrough

DeepSeek's rapid rise has surprised many in Silicon Valley. The startup claims it spent just $5.6 million to train its 671 billion parameter model. This figure is a tiny fraction of what U.S. companies typically invest in comparable systems.



Some experts remain skeptical of DeepSeek 's claims. They question whether the company truly achieved such results with limited resources. Others speculate about potential access to restricted high-performance chips.



The controversy underscores the fierce competition in AI development between the U.S. and China. It also raises questions about the future of open-source AI models and their impact on the industry.



As the situation unfolds, both tech companies and policymakers will likely grapple with balancing innovation and intellectual property protection. The outcome could shape the future landscape of global AI development and competition.

