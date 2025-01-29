37 Out Of 40 Springs In Ganderbal Now Contaminated
Date
1/29/2025 3:18:33 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jal Shakti (PHE) Rural Water supply Division Ganderbal has issued an urgent public notice regarding the safety of spring water across the district. Following a recent extensive testing and sampling drive, it was found that 37 out of 40 spring water samples collected across Ganderbal District were bacteriologically contaminated, making them unsafe for human consumption.
In light of these findings, the notice calls on residents of both Ganderbal and rural areas of Srinagar, where spring water is commonly used for drinking, to avoid using it for drinking purposes. The general public is strongly urged to rely on tap water instead, until further instructions are issued by the authorities.
The notice also advises that if spring water is to be used, it should only be done after boiling it thoroughly for a prolonged period to ensure safety. The testing results highlight serious health risks, including waterborne diseases, due to the bacteriological contamination.
This measure comes as a precautionary step to safeguard public health across the affected areas, and further updates will be provided as necessary.
The notice has been widely circulated, and additionally, posters will be placed at spring water sources, and public announcements will be made in mosques and temples to spread awareness.
For any concerns or clarifications, the residents have been directed to follow official channels for continued guidance.
