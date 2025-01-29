Manthan 2025: 'Global Dialogue For Nation-Building' Took Place At Alibaug, Maharashtra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, January 29, 2025: Manthan 2025 - The Global Dialogue for Nation-Building successfully took place at Imaginarium, Awas, Alibaug, Maharashtra, bringing together some of the world's most influential thought leaders, changemakers, and innovators. The summit, hosted by Global Vikas Trust, focused on fostering solutions for India's development challenges, with particular emphasis on rural prosperity, climate action, innovative resource management, youth leadership, and the importance of impactful partnerships.



Under the visionary leadership of Shri. Mayank Gandhi, Managing Trustee of Global Vikas Trust, and Shri. Sushil Jiwarajka, Chairperson of the Advisory Board, Manthan 2025 provided an invaluable platform for thought-provoking discussions that addressed India's development trajectory. The summit served as a catalyst for exploring how India can leverage its strengths, confront its challenges, and secure a sustainable, equitable future for all its citizens.



According to Shri. Mayank Gandhi:“Manthan is not just a dialogue; it's a movement to align the aspirations of every Indian. Together, we can rewrite the story of rural India and build a stronger, self-reliant nation.”



Shri Sushil Jiwaraka said“This summit serves as a beacon of hope, bringing together diverse voices with a shared vision. It's an opportunity to brainstorm ideas and create tangible solutions for the challenges that lie ahead.”



The summit featured prominent speakers and experts from diverse sectors, including Rajendra Singh, Waterman of India; Satya Tripathi, General Secretary, Global Alliance for Sustainable Planet; Raamdeo Agrawal, Co-founder and Chairman – Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited; Vishal Tulsyan, Founder, CEO & MD, IC Member, Motilal Oswal Private Equity; Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chairman HEG Limited; Arun Purwar, Former Chairman – State Bank of India; Govind Agarwal, Director – AlfAccurate Advisors; Sanjiv Saraff, Joint Managing Director – BOB Capital Markets Ltd; Ashish Singh, IAS – Government of Maharashtra; Shailesh Haribhakti, Chartered Accountant – ESG and many more. Their thought leadership, grounded in real-world expertise, catalyzed crucial conversations about India's development and sustainability.



Key Sessions & Discussions



The summit commenced with an engaging opening session, Framing the National Challenge – Rural Prosperity and Climate Crisis, where Sushil Jiwarajka chaired a panel discussion with Rajendra Singh, Satya Tripathi, and Raamdeo Agrawal. The panel highlighted the intersection of rural prosperity and climate challenges, offering practical insights on fostering national growth while addressing climate impacts.



In a notable session, Stories from the Ground, Mayank Gandhi shared inspiring on-the-ground initiatives that are driving change at the grassroots level. Attendees were given an opportunity to connect with real-world solutions that are shaping India's future.



About Global Vikas Trust



Global Vikas Trust (GVT) is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming rural India. With a core focus on sustainable agriculture, GVT's mission is to empower small and marginal farmers, helping them break the cycle of poverty and achieve economic prosperity. GVT's flagship project is fruit tree plantation - transitioning farmers to fruit tree cultivation, significantly increasing their incomes and promoting sustainable farming practices. GVT works in more than 4,000 villages, covering an area of 33,000 plus acres in 27 districts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh impacting 22,000+ farmer families of India. As of January 2024, Global Vikas Trust has planted more than 4,50,00,000 trees.

