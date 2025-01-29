Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (January 30-February 1, 2025)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Unmissable events are set to take place this weekend as we are about to bid farewell to January and usher in a new month. Likewise, some notable events are scheduled to wrap up this weekend as new and bigger-scale happenings are slated to launch.

Several activities of various interests are lined up this weekend ranging from food, music, technology, fashion, sports, and more.

The Peninsula has personally curated some of the interesting events this weekend just for you!

Check it out below!

Atif Salam Live in Doha



January 31, 2025

Doha Golf Club

Pakistan singer Atif Salam is set to perform live in Qatar this weekend at the Doha Golf Club. Returning to Doha for another round of concert featuring his hit songs, the singer is set to deliver another unforgettable concert experience to his fans.

Tickets for the event are selling out fast, with only three categories remaining up for grabs. To book a spot, click here .

Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE)



January 30 to February 5, 2025

Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre

The 21st edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) is set to return this weekend at DECC. The highly-anticipated premier event is set to showcase luxury jewellery and watches, each exhibiting exceptional craftsmanship and artistry from global and local designers.

The Pearl Food Festival



January 30 to February 8, 2025

Porto Arabia - The Pearl

If you're up for a little foodie adventure, head to The Pearl Island for the second season of its food festival. Diverse and delicious cuisines from across the globe are set to 'wow' the visitors palates.

Downtown Tech



January 30-31, 2025

Barahat Msheireb

Tech lovers are invited to discover the future of technology with a showcase of the latest autonomous vehicles, smart technologies, robotics, and AI across various zones at Msheireb Downtown Doha. Downtown Tech is just a part of the numerous happenings at Msheireb Downtown Doha. Click here to find out more .

Good Finds Market



January 30 until February 8, 2025 from 4pm to 10pm

Doha Fire Station

It's time for the much-awaited pop-up market in Qatar as the Good Finds Market returns this weekend at Doha Fire Station. From quirky-designed ceramics, artisan bread, classic fashion items, and more, the market has become a haven for antique and pre-loved items.

Shop Qatar Closing Ceremony



February 1, 2025 at 7:30pm

Doha Festival City

Dubbed as the nation's largest shopping and entertainment festival, Shop Qatar is set to conclude this weekend after the successful month-long celebration. The closing ceremony will take place at Doha Festival City.

Manzar: Art and Architecture from Pakistan 1940s to Today



Until January 31, 2025

National Museum of Qatar

This is the chance for art lovers and museumgoers to witness the Manzar exhibition before it concludes this weekend. The major exhibition is showcasing art and architecture from Pakistan, spanning from the 1940s to the present. The word 'Manzar' in Urdu means a scene, a view, a landscape, or a perspective. This exhibition also aims to highlight the importance of the diverse art scenes in Pakistan and its diasporas.

6th Souq Waqif Honey Exhibition



January 30 to Feb 8

Eastern Square at Souq Waqif

The 6th edition of the Honey Exhibition at Souq Waqif returns this weekend with an array of honey products from across the globe. More than 100 participants from 26 countries are expected to lay out their best products for customers and enthusiasts this weekend.

MIA Bazaar



Until February 22, 2025

Zone 2, MIA Park from Thursdays to Saturdays

The vibrant marketplace complementing the scenery at the Museum of Islamic Art Park is back this weekend with diverse offerings. These include handmade crafts, artwork, fashion items, and more. Guests can also indulge in delicious treats and delicacies while enjoying the breeze and sceneries this weekend.

Ras Abrouq Activations



Until February 15, 2025

Ras Abrouq

Activities at Ras Abrouq - Qatar's newest tourism destination - continue until mid-February. If you're up for a little getaway and a road trip outside the city, this serves as an attractive destination for families and friends. Located at the Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve, the new tourist destination blends adventure, relaxation, and cultural experiences at accessible prices.

Arabian Women Exhibition



Until January 31, 2025

Qatar National Convention Centre

The 12th session of the 'Arabian Women Exhibition' will return this weekend with over 200 local and international booths, showcasing the works of more than 140 notable female entrepreneurs from Qatar. The event is set to become a platform for designers to showcase their latest innovations and designs in fashion.