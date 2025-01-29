Food Program Reached Over 330,000 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The United Nations World Food Program (WFP ) said on Tuesday (28) it has reached more than 330,000 people in the Gaza with food since the ceasefire with Israel began on January 19. The organization also reported it is ready to expand support for the local population.

The first week of the ceasefire has brought“hope”, said Antoine Renard, WFP Country Director in Palestine.“And with so many people on the move now, keen to reach their homes and reunite with their families in the north, we need to make sure they have food wherever they are. WFP's priority is to ensure assistance follows the people.”

If the ceasefire holds, WFP said it aims to reach one million people each month for the next three months. The institution's actions in Gaza also include financial assistance and help to resume the operation of food retailers. WFP has also been able to get bakeries up and running in the south – eight old and 5 new ones. Some of the measures implemented in Gaza have also been adopted in the West Bank.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

@Moiz Salhi/Anadolu/AFP

