Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bhopal Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 12 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bhopal on Sunday to attend a programme organised by the Madhya Pradesh government.

It will also be attended by the representatives of all key stakeholders involved in milk and dairy products.

On this occasion, Madhya Pradesh government will take a significant move for the state's dairy industry with signing a collaborative agreement, among others.

The decision for the collaborative agreement was announced recently by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saying that this step would be pivotal for enhancing milk producers' income and boosting milk production in the region.

The proposal for this agreement already approved by the state Cabinet will be effective for five years with a scope for extension, includes establishing collection centres in every gram panchayat and expanding the processing capacity of milk unions.

According to Madhya Pradesh government, the plan involves a substantial investment of Rs 2,500 crore as part of the White Revolution Mission, aimed at achieving fair pricing and efficient milk procurement for dairy farmers.

This initiative also aims to increase milk committees from 6,000 to 9,000, covering nearly 18,000 villages, thus doubling daily milk collection from 10.50 lakh kg to 20 lakh kg.

The National Dairy Development Board's (NDDB) involvement will expand Milk Producer Organisations' coverage from 1,390 to 2,590 villages, with milk procurement rising from 1.3 lakh kg to 3.7 lakh kg per day, according to earlier claims by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The state's dairy plant capacity, currently at 18 lakh litres per day, is projected to reach 30 lakh litres daily.

Over the next five years, an estimated Rs 1,500 crore will be invested, doubling the annual income of milk producers from Rs 1,700 crore to Rs 3,500 crore.

The NDDB will play a crucial role in enhancing the Sanchi brand's strength and national presence, without altering the brand name or charging management fees.

Additionally, a complaint redressal system will be implemented to address grievances from dairy farmers associated with milk cooperative societies.

Amit Shah will reach the venue at 12 p.m., and chair a meeting to review work of the Cooperative department and take feedback on it from the representatives from different stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government will also show a presentation on preparations of Simhastha Kumbh Mela - 2028 in Ujjain.

The Union Home Minister will be informed about how innovations will be done for the next Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

According to sources, Amit Shah may hold informal talks with the senior BJP leaders.