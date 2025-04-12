403
Kia Syros Achieves BNCAP 5-Star Safety Rating For Adult And Child Protection
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 11th April 2025: Kia India, a leading mass-premium automaker, continues to strengthen its position as a leader in automotive safety. Its latest SUV, the Kia Syros, has secured a 5-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP) under the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP). This milestone reinforces the company's commitment to delivering industry-leading safety and innovation across its product lineup.
Kia Syros, a premium SUV designed to cater to multiple segments, redefines safety benchmarks in its class. Equipped with over 16 autonomous safety technologies, the vehicle integrates Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS Level 2) and a robust 20 Standard active and passive safety pack, ensuring maximum protection for occupants. Its impressive safety scores (30.21/32.00 (AOP) and 44.42/49.00 (COP)) highlight the brand's commitment to rigorous crash-test standards at globally recognized facilities, reinforcing Syros' position as one of the safest SUVs in its segment. The vehicle has undergone several critical safety tests, including the Offset Deformable Barrier (ODB) Frontal Impact at 63.95 km/h, Mobile Deformable Barrier (MDB) Side Impact Test at 50.17 km/h, and Pole Side Impact at 29.17 km/h, further proving its exceptional crashworthiness and occupant protection in various real-world scenarios.
Syros displayed high crash protection standards in the test, demonstrating its exceptional ability to safeguard occupants in a variety of impact scenarios. With its advanced safety technologies and top-tier crash test performance, the Kia Syros sets a new benchmark for SUV safety, providing peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike. This commitment to excellence not only enhances its reputation as a leading choice in the segment but also underscores Kia's dedication to delivering cutting-edge, life-saving innovations.
Mr. Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India – "At Kia India, safety is not just a feature-it is a philosophy embedded in our DNA. Kia Syros receives the prestigious 5-star BNCAP safety rating, which is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety for our customers. This achievement reflects our relentless pursuit of making Kia one of the safest and most trusted mobility brands in India. We are not only enhancing driver and passenger safety but also setting new benchmarks in the segment. We remain focused on bringing globally proven safety technologies and innovations, such as ADAS Level 2 to the Indian market, making them accessible to a wider range of customers. Our dedication to safety will continue to drive us as we work to create safer, smarter, and more sustainable vehicles for the future."
Kia India's product evolution aligns with its broader strategy of introducing next-generation vehicles (like EV9, Carnival Limousine, and Syros) that combine performance, technology, and top-tier safety. The brand has made six airbags standard across all product lines and continues to implement cutting-edge safety measures such as ADAS Level 2, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and host of other safety features. Kia's Connected car technologies with Over-the-Air (OTA) system software updates further enhance vehicle safety and user convenience by ensuring real-time software enhancements.
About Kia India
In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity, "Movement that Inspires" aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has launched seven vehicles for the Indian market – the Seltos, the Syros, the Sonet, the Carens, the Carnival, the EV6 and the EV9. Kia India has completed almost 1.6 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 1.2 million domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. With more than 4.5 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network of 725 touchpoints across 315 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the country. Visit - Kia Showroom
