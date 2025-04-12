Golf: Four Indians Make Cut As Pranavi Is In Top-20 At SA Women’S Open
Tvesa Malik (70-71) at T-34, Avani Prashanth (68-74) at T-44 and Diksha Dagar (72-71) also made the cut but Rhea Purvi (72-75) fell short and misse cut.
The cut was applied at one-under par with 70 players making it through to the final two days of action.
Tamburlini carded 65 (-7) to take a one-shot lead at the halfway stage. She began the day three shots off the pace in T-10 but had a bogey-free second day.
Pranavi, formerly a multiple winner on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, had five birdies and no bogeys with birdies on the fourth, fifth, seventh, 13th, and 16th holes. Tvesa had three birdies on the eighth, 14th, and 16th and dropped shots on the 12th and the 15th. Avani had an eagle two on Par-4 fourth, two birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey in her 74 but made the cut.
It was the fourth cut she had made in five starts this season, the only missed one being last week in Joburg.
Tamburlini is being chased by France's Perrine Delacour – the overnight leader - who impressively stayed bogey-free through 35 holes before dropping her only shot of the tournament on the final hole. Germany's Aline Krauter – also Friday's tied leader with Delacour, on eight-under-par after 36 holes.
