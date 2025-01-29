Arab-Brazilian Chamber Appoints New President

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Lawyer William Adib Dib Jr. took office on Tuesday evening (28) as president of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), succeeding Osmar Chohfi. A partner at the law firm Dib Almeida Laguna Manssur Sociedade de Advogados (Dalm), Dib is determined to expand the legacy of the Arab Chamber and follow in the footsteps of his father, William Adib Dib, who once served as chairman of the institution's Board of Directors.

Expanding the sphere of influence of the ABCC in both Arab countries and Brazil through partnerships with government agencies, establishing new agreements, participating in trade fairs and events, improving services for businesses and the public, enhancing document certification, and promoting the use of the Ellos foreign trade digital platform offered by the institution are some of Dib's goals.

“I ask God for wisdom to make these opportunities viable in the best possible way, to understand the challenges inherent to them, and to overcome the obstacles that'll arise along the way,” said Dib to the other leaders of the ABCC in his inaugural speech, after highlighting the institution's journey to the present day and the work of his predecessors.

A Syrian descendant residing in São Paulo, the lawyer is part of the third generation of the Dib family in Brazil and the fourth generation of the Abbud family in the country. Upon arrival, both families settled in commerce. William Abid Dib Jr.'s father chose a career in law, just as his son did, after a brief period at a business school.

Graduated in Law from the United Metropolitan Faculties (FMU), with a postgraduate degree in Business for Graduates from Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) and specializing in Civil Procedural Law from Pontifical Catholic University (PUC), Dib started working before even attending college, at his family's real estate management company, where he also began his experience with law.

“I amassed cases and experience to be able to practice law,” he said in an interview with ANBA. The management company took care of the family's properties, and Dib gained hands-on experience with the business's legal processes before briefly working for his father's and partner's law firm. About five years ago, Dib joined Dalm, where he is a partner with Luis Rodrigo Almeida, Thiago Laguna, and Luiz Manssur. His main area of expertise is Corporate Real Estate Law.

Dib's family has a history of dedication to philanthropic work. His great-grandfather was one of the founders of the Lar Sírio Pró-Infância, which supports children at risk and in situations of social vulnerability.“My father was always proud of the achievements of the Syrian community, who came here in completely adverse circumstances and managed to accomplish what many people, often with much more support, education, and resources, could not,” he says, recalling that many of the institutions founded are now significant icons in both São Paulo state and Brazil.

Dib was president of the Lar Sírio Pró-Infância between 2017 and 2020.“We aim to educate these kids, give them a stronger foundation so that tomorrow they can rise,” says Dib. He says the result of the institution's work is to ensure that the kid currently at the Lar Sírio won't need to place their child there in the future. This goal guided Dib's work in the institution.

In the activities he carries out at the ABCC, of which he has been a member for about 12 years, what drives him is the ability to spread Arab culture and foster Arab-Brazil relations.“Bringing our culture, our values closer to our people, closer to the country,” he says about his desire to spread Arab values in Brazil.

At the ABCC, Dib served as member of the Board, then as Vice President of Administration, and later as Vice President of Foreign Trade. He says he feels honored to hold the presidency. In his inauguration speech, he highlighted the institution's support to Brazilian entrepreneurs in establishing operations in Arab countries and to Arabs in securing partnerships in Brazil.

He also spoke about the positive force for dialogue between the governments of the two regions that the ABCC has become and the contributions to overcoming disruptions in trade relations.“This entity has witnessed and contributed to the remarkable evolution of trade between Brazil and the Arab countries, from just over USD 4 billion in 1989 to the record set last year of over USD 33 billion,” he said. Citing the movement of Brazilian investment in the Arab world and vice versa, Dib stated that the Arab-Brazil relations is showing a prosperous outlook.

William Adib Dib Jr., 55, is married to Maria Cristina Dellivenneri Manssur Dib and is the father of three children: William Adib Dib Neto, Roberto Manssur Dib, and Gabriel Manssur Dib. Just as his connection with the Arab community in São Paulo was a driving force for him to preserve Arab culture in his life, it is also what nourishes the ties of his family with Syria now.

The lawyer took over the presidency of the ABCC in a ceremony led by the chairman of the institution's Board, Marcelo Sallum.“May this new administration, led by Dib, be marked by significant progress and by the appreciation of the principles that uphold our entity,” said Sallum to the new president and the other attendees.

Dib will lead the ABCC alongside Nahid Chicani as Vice President of Administration, Daniel Hannun as Vice President of Foreign Trade, Silvia Antibas as Vice President of Communication & Marketing, Mohamad Abdouni Neto as Treasurer, and Mohamad Orra Mourad, who also serves as Secretary-General, as Vice President of International Relations. The administration will also be supported by a team of statutory directors.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

