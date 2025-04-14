Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tourism Minister, Maltese Official Discuss Cooperation

2025-04-14 11:09:53
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab and Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department and Gulf Region at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European and Maltese Trade David Mainesfield on Monday discussed cooperation.

The Ministry highlighted that the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in tourism and antiquities, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Discussions also centered on activating joint programmes and projects that would serve the mutual interests of the two countries.

The meeting also addressed potential collaboration in antiquities, heritage and education.

It also aimed to foster the exchange of expertise in preservation and restoration as well as to expand opportunities for academic exchange and vocational training in tourism and cultural heritage.

Maltese non-resident ambassador to Jordan George Saeed Zamit attended the meeting.

