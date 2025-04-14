Tourism Minister, Maltese Official Discuss Cooperation
The Ministry highlighted that the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in tourism and antiquities, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Discussions also centered on activating joint programmes and projects that would serve the mutual interests of the two countries.
The meeting also addressed potential collaboration in antiquities, heritage and education.
It also aimed to foster the exchange of expertise in preservation and restoration as well as to expand opportunities for academic exchange and vocational training in tourism and cultural heritage.
Maltese non-resident ambassador to Jordan George Saeed Zamit attended the meeting.
