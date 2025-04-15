IPL 2025: Dhoni Found Strength To Perform Despite Not Being In Best Physical Shape, Opines Bangar

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 15 (ANS) Former India allrounder Sanjay Bangar reflected on MS Dhoni's physical condition and his finishing ability after Chennai Super Kings snapped a five-match winless streak and said the wicketkeeper, despite not being in his best physical shape, pushed through and "found the strength to come out and perform."

After Rachin Ravindra and debutant Shaik Rashid got CSK off to a superb start in the chase of 167, CSK's momentum was snatched back with Lucknow Super Giants' spinners growing into the game. But Dhoni provided a much-needed blitz with his quickfire 26 not out off just 11 balls, along with Shivam Dube's 37-ball 43 not out, to pull the game back in CSK's favour as the visitors secured the five-wicket victory over LSG in Lucknow.

"MS Dhoni was not in his best physical shape. Towards the end of the innings, we saw him limping a little while collecting balls down the leg side. But he still pushed through and found the strength to come out and perform the way he did. Between the wickets, he wasn't running fluently-he was struggling. But, as always, he kept his cool and stitched together that partnership.

"The closer it gets, the more difficult it becomes, the chances of (the opposition) making a mistake increase. That's where MS Dhoni is so good-he sneaks it in towards the very end and finished the match brilliantly, snatching victory from the grasp of the Lucknow Super Giants," Bangar said on JioHotstar.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron also weighed in on the significance of Dhoni's presence at the crease, saying, "Having MS Dhoni at the crease is priceless, especially towards the end. I think today was one of those nights where the top order-especially the first two-gave him a reasonable target to achieve."

"In the previous matches, the kind of targets the lower order was getting were outrageous-needing 14 -15 runs per over-which doesn't happen every day. But today, it was a very achievable target. And when you give MS Dhoni that, he's going to get there more often than not.

"The Lucknow Super Giants bowlers bowled one-dimensionally towards the death-only went for wide lines, didn't try a bouncer, and didn't try a good slow ball outside the off stump. They could have been better. Not giving Ravi Bishnoi that over is going to hurt them," he added.

Speaking on Dube's contribution and his partnership with Dhoni, Aaron added,“Shivam Dube knew how important this match was-because had they lost, it would have been very difficult for Chennai Super Kings to bounce back in the tournament. But he did what he does best, just like he has over the past couple of seasons. His power-hitting was spot-on. He hit two sixes today-before that, CSK weren't hitting any. He also rotated the strike well and played the bowlers smartly.

"His partnership with MS Dhoni was crucial in helping Chennai Super Kings break a five-game losing streak-which is unheard of for CSK. Dube set the tone with a few good shots, and then Dhoni came in and used his experience once again."

After losing five games on the trot, CSK finally got back to winning ways. With this win, Chennai now have two wins from seven matches. They will next face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 20.

Bangar concluded by reflecting on CSK's hard-fought win and said, "Not exactly a smooth win because Chennai batters struggled in the middle phase of the innings. But when a team is not winning games, to get back into that winning rhythm, you require such scratchy wins. These are two points of immense value for Chennai Super Kings, and those players will realise what it means to them."

"Once you lose five games, the kind of energy that gets built up into the entire team-it's not an easy place to be, but the fact that MS Dhoni still steered that successful chase was critical. In his absence, it could have gone wrong for Chennai Super Kings again. Hopefully, this scratchy win reignites their campaign in a big way," he said.