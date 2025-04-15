403
White Cliffs Plane Crash Claims Pilot's Life
(MENAFN) A tragic aircraft accident claimed the life of a pilot on Tuesday morning in the isolated town of White Cliffs, situated in the northwest of New South Wales (NSW), Australia.
NSW Police reported that emergency services received notification of the crash at approximately 7:15 a.m. local time. The plane went down at a nearby airstrip in White Cliffs.
The male pilot, the only person on board, was declared dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been officially released.
Emergency responders, including police, ambulance paramedics, firefighters, and members of the NSW State Emergency Service, quickly arrived at the site.
Authorities have set up a crime scene, and an investigation into the crash's circumstances is currently in progress, with assistance from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.
