MSMEDA, EU Delegation, And EIB Conclude €15M Community Development Programme

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) has hosted the Closing Conference of the Community Development Programme Agreement, marking the successful completion of a €15m EU-funded initiative implemented in partnership with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The grant was provided through the EU's Neighborhood Investment Facility and delegated to the EIB.

The programme was implemented under the auspices of the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, in collaboration with the Ministries of Environment and Local Development.

Minister of Environment Yasmin Fouad and Minister of Local Development Manal Awad participated in the conference proceedings. A number of governors also attended, including Governor of Giza Adel El-Naggar, Governor of Port Said Moheb Habashi, Governor of Sharkeya Hazem El-Ashmouni, Governor of Alexandria Ahmed Khaled Hassan, and Governor of Menofeya Ibrahim Ahmed Abu Limon.

The conference also witnessed the participation of Head of the EU Delegation to Egypt, Ambassador Angelina Eichhorst, and Head of the EIB Regional Hub for North Africa and the Near East, Guido Clary. High-level representatives from the World Bank, the French Development Agency (AFD), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), KFW Development Bank, GIZ, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the International Labour Organization (ILO), along with many other donor agencies, were also present at the significant event.

“In cooperation with the European Union Delegation to Egypt and the European Investment Bank, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency has completed the implementation of the Community Development Programme Agreement in the governorates of Alexandria, Port Said, Menofeya, Sharkeya, Giza, and Assiut,” said MSMEDA CEO Bassel Rahmy.

“MSMEDA has implemented 86 projects, creating around 5,000 job opportunities for casual labour, targeting more than 2 million beneficiaries in these governorates and their surroundings,” Rahmy reiterated.

He elaborated that these projects have succeeded in creating an appropriate investment climate that encourages youth in these targeted governorates to establish feasible micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The CEO emphasized that the Community Development Programme Agreement has been implemented under the directives of Egypt's Prime Minister and Chairperson of MSMEDA, Mostafa Madbouly, and under the auspices of the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, and in collaboration with the Ministries of Environment and Local Development.

He indicated that the Agreement stands as a product of close cooperation and ongoing coordination with the European Union and the European Investment Bank, MSMEDA's main partners. He explained that the Agreement reflects the confidence these donor agencies place in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency's performance and highlights its full compliance with internationally recognized safeguards and criteria governing the implementation and monitoring of international agreements.

During the wrap-up conference, Rahmy added that MSMEDA aims to enhance cooperation with international partners and financial institutions to launch a wide array of development projects that meet the needs and aspirations of communities in the areas of intervention and improve their livelihoods.

In her inaugural speech, delivered via video conference, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat explained that the Community Development Programme aims to create job opportunities and improve living conditions for the population through developing infrastructure and stimulating small enterprises.

Al-Mashat added that the programme clearly reflects cooperation between the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency and European partners, and also aligns with the Unplanned Areas Upgrading and Employment Enhancement Programme, funded by the European Union and the French Development Agency, to support sustainable development goals.

The Minister reiterated the Government's commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises through MSMEDA, alongside financing programmes launched by the Central Bank of Egypt and other national initiatives.

Meanwhile, Minister of Environment Yasmin Fouad said the community development sector cannot be separated from broader economic development, including job-creation initiatives, nor can it be detached from environmental protection efforts. She emphasized that only through integrating these pillars can Egypt achieve the sustainable development concept targeted by the Government and its local and international partners.

“We are celebrating one of these partnerships between the European Union, the European Investment Bank, and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency,” she added.

Fouad emphasized that the State's efforts continue to link environmental protection with socio-economic development. She also commended the partnerships with international donor agencies in the area of waste treatment projects.

In this context, Minister of Local Development Manal Awad stated that the Community Development Programme aimed to upgrade services provided to citizens through the introduction and implementation of community infrastructure development projects across six governorates. She added that the Ministry of Local Development has played a vital role in the Programme, jointly with MSMEDA and other partners, to meet the needs of these governorates.

Awad affirmed that the programme has created thousands of job opportunities for casual workers and improved the quality of life for 2 million residents. She further emphasized that the Ministry places great importance on all initiatives aimed at improving public services and developing infrastructure for Egyptian citizens, in line with Egypt's Vision 2030.

In her opening speech, Head of the EU Delegation to Egypt Ambassador Angelina Eichhorst commended the efforts exerted by MSMEDA and the targeted ministries and governorates in delivering tangible outcomes that enhance livelihoods. She also underscored the European Union's commitment to maintaining strong cooperation with the Egyptian Government to implement more development projects.

Within this framework, Waleed Darweesh, Head of MSMEDA's Human and Community Development Central Sector, stated that the community infrastructure projects implemented under the Agreement have contributed significantly to upgrading the quality of life for the targeted populations.

Darweesh added that the projects included the renovation of 37.8 km of potable water networks, the extension of 83.9 km of sewage networks, and the paving of 10.6 km of roads.

He also noted that the Community Development Programme Agreement supported the rehabilitation of 29 schools, 8 health units, and 8 youth centres in the targeted intervention areas.