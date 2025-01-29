Jordan's Food Security Council Approves Action Plan 2025-2027

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -Jordan's Food Security Council (FSC) Wednesday has passed the Food Security Action Plan for 2025-2027, and decided to circulate the document to the relevant parties to implement its axes.The decision was taken during the the FSC's first meeting in 2025, headed by of and its Chairman, Khaled Hneifat.During the meeting, the FSC recommended upgrading its classification to become "Higher Food Security Council", chaired by Prime Minister, as part of efforts to enhance its strategic role.According to a statement, the FSC also endorsed the overall framework of its development matrix, and added food security indicators featured in the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) and Global Hunger Index reports.To achieve the new goals, the FSC's Food Security Planning and Policies Committee was tasked with preparing a detailed plan for 2025.The FSC was briefed on the latest developments on the Food Security Information Management System, and the project to establish a regional Food Security Observatory in Jordan, in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).The statement added that the FSC went over the "best appropriate" model for establishing a regional center for emergency humanitarian response, according to the concept note prepared by the World Food Programme (WFP) at the council's request.The FSC agreed to address the WFP to begin implementing the media plan for the "No Food Waste" campaign, and approved a proposal to finance studies for improving Jordan's ranking on the Global Food Security Index and National Food Security Strategy, the statement pointed out.The drive aims to support graduate students at Jordanian universities with funding from the FSC budget or grants.In its next meeting, the council is set to tackle a working paper on Jordan's poultry production and industry and the related challenges facing the sectors.