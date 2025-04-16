Qatari Emir, Lebanese President Discuss Ties, Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Doha, April 17 (IANS) Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met here with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to discuss bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of energy, economy, and investment.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the administrative office of the Qatari emir, both sides affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations to advance shared interests and promote regional stability and development.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, Aoun expressed his gratitude for Qatar's ongoing support to Lebanon across various sectors, while the emir pledged Qatar's continued support to Lebanon in areas such as electricity, energy, and the Lebanese Army.

In a post on his official X account, the Qatari emir described the meeting as an opportunity to reaffirm the "deep-rooted relationship between our two brotherly countries," which he said was always marked by "cooperation, understanding, and mutual respect".

"Qatar remains committed to standing with Lebanon and supporting its aspirations for recovery, prosperity, and development," he said.

A separate statement from Lebanon's presidency said that the emir stressed Qatar's willingness to enhance its support for Lebanon following the election of Aoun and the formation of a new government, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We want to see Lebanon stable," Sheikh Tamim was quoted as saying.

"There are favourable conditions internally and externally for this, and Qatar is prepared to offer whatever Lebanon needs, especially in electricity, energy, and continued support for the Lebanese army."

Aoun reaffirmed the Lebanese army's full commitment to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon.

He said, however, that repeated Israeli violations and the ongoing Israeli occupation were hindering full army deployment in the area.

Aoun also noted that the army had continued to confiscate illegal weapons found in tunnels and hideouts and was in ongoing discussions to ensure that all arms are brought under state control.

The leaders also addressed Lebanese-Syrian relations, stressing the importance of maintaining stability along the shared border.

Aoun briefed the emir on recent coordination between the two countries' defence ministries and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's recent visit to Damascus.

The meeting concluded with a review of mechanisms to boost Lebanese-Qatari relations across all sectors.

This is the Lebanese President's first visit to the Gulf country since he assumed office in January.

In February, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reiterated Qatar's unwavering support for Lebanon's reconstruction efforts during his meeting with Aoun in Beirut.